Who is Harmanveer Singh? FBI manhunt on amid drug trafficking charges, link to Dhanda gang

Following Operation Hard Ball, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is now on the lookout for Harmanveer Singh. Singh has been under the FBI's radar for his alleged role in drug trafficking for the Ravinder Dhanda gang based out of Canada. Harmanveer Singh is wanted for alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. (FBI)

On June 23, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the US District Court of California. This warrant came after he was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute, conspiracy to export, and possession with intent to distribute Controlled Substances.

Who is Harmanveer Singh? As per the FBI, Harmanveer Singh is wanted for alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The 31-year-old man also goes by the aliases of "Hari Gautam" and "Harman Sandhu."

The federal agency added that Singh was engaged in drug trafficking for the Ravinder Dhanda Organised Crime Group. As per the FBI, the Dhanda group allegedly smuggled bulk quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine for drug trafficking organisations throughout the US, Canada and Mexico.