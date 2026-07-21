Who is Harmanveer Singh? FBI manhunt on amid drug trafficking charges, link to Dhanda gang
The 31-year-old man also goes by the aliases of "Hari Gautam" and "Harman Sandhu."
Following Operation Hard Ball, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is now on the lookout for Harmanveer Singh. Singh has been under the FBI's radar for his alleged role in drug trafficking for the Ravinder Dhanda gang based out of Canada.
On June 23, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the US District Court of California. This warrant came after he was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute, conspiracy to export, and possession with intent to distribute Controlled Substances.
Who is Harmanveer Singh?
As per the FBI, Harmanveer Singh is wanted for alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
The 31-year-old man also goes by the aliases of "Hari Gautam" and "Harman Sandhu."
The federal agency added that Singh was engaged in drug trafficking for the Ravinder Dhanda Organised Crime Group. As per the FBI, the Dhanda group allegedly smuggled bulk quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine for drug trafficking organisations throughout the US, Canada and Mexico.
Operation Hard Ball
Operation Hard Ball was an international law enforcement crackdown on transnational organised crime networks based in India. The three gangs in focus were the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Ravinder Dhanda and the Bhagwanpuria gang.
Also Read | FBI $50,000 reward for Goldy Brar, fresh raids: Why Lawrence Bishnoi gang is back in focus
The coordinated operation with the US, Canada and Europe led to a total of 24 arrests and 37 indictments across the United States on charges of widespread racketeering, contract killings, drug trafficking, and extortion within North America.
Along with this, a manhunt was also launched for Goldy Brar, with the FBI offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
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