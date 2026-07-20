Written off, then written into history: Ferran Torres' World Cup redemption

Football has a way of rewarding those who refuse to give up, and the FIFA World Cup final provided the perfect example. Ferran Torres was the man who delivered Spain's winning goal in extra time against Argentina, sealing the title and completing a remarkable turnaround in his own journey. The Barcelona forward has endured a difficult couple of seasons at club level, with his contributions often drowned out by criticism. Even during this World Cup, he faced constant scrutiny and was trolled on social media after missing several chances. Playing for a club like Barcelona only magnified the pressure, with every missed opportunity attracting intense attention and every dip in form becoming a talking point. Ferran Torres' goal sealed the World Cup win for Spain. (AP Photo)

Many questioned whether he could deliver when Spain needed him most. But on the biggest stage in football, Torres produced the moment that mattered above all else. His extra-time winner not only secured the World Cup for Spain but also silenced his critics. It was a fitting redemption story for a player who kept believing, kept working and was finally rewarded on football's grandest stage.

It is not as if Torres had a poor season with Barcelona. He scored 21 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions, numbers that many forwards would be proud of. However, expectations are different at a club like Barcelona, where strikers are judged not only by their goal tally but also by the chances they convert. His finishing has come under scrutiny on several occasions, particularly in big matches where missed opportunities have proved costly. That has been one of the biggest criticisms of his game. Despite being at Barcelona since the 2021-22 season, Torres has yet to establish himself as an undisputed first-choice striker. Even after Robert Lewandowski's departure, the club have continued to explore the market for another centre-forward rather than handing Torres the role outright. Those circumstances have only added to the pressure on the 26-year-old, making his decisive goal in the World Cup final an even more significant moment in his career.

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