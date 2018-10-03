This bright new photo of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana will light up your day

It has been quite a while since we last saw a Suhana Khan picture all over our Instagram and Twitter feeds. Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s gorgeous daughter is paparazzi’s favourite star kid and therefore it’s quite a wonder why she had been missing from limelight all this while.

But the wait is finally over for her fans as a brand new picture has finally hit the internet. The new picture shows Suhana flashing the biggest, brightest smile, looking stunning as ever. She is seen in a grey tank top and a denim jacket with her long hair flowing in the wind. She appears to be on a foot overbridge overlooking a beautiful street.

The 18-year-old was last in news for her Vogue magazine cover that got a bit of hate from the internet. The magazine was criticised for featuring Suhana, a student with no career yet to boast of, as their cover girl. “I have nothing against star kids and tbh it is not even about nepotism but to see Suhana Khan in the cover page of the August issue of @VOGUEIndia with NO reason as to why she should have been is ridiculous. Is she a model? No. A socialite? No. An actor? No. A change maker? No,” wrote a disappointed Twitter user. “Student, theatre lover, future star, daughter of a star who will probably finance all her movies till she actually becomes a ‘star’.... but yea hello Suhana Khan. NepotismRocks: Karan Johar,” wrote another.

In her interview to the magazine, Suhana talked about online criticism and how it affects her. “I still find it hard because people feel like they can judge you. Especially on social media. Pictures from my private Instagram account get leaked. There are so many people talking about you. They don’t know you, and they don’t know what they’re talking about, but they’re just talking. And that can mess with your self-confidence. I keep telling myself that haters are going to hate, but I can’t honestly say that I don’t get upset by it. It’s annoying, but I keep telling myself other people have bigger problems,” she said.

Suhana is now looking to join a university and study acting. Her older brother Aryan is already studying film-making in Los Angeles.

