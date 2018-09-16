Shah Rukh Khan thanks his kids Aryan, Suhana, Abram, posts a moving message on Instagram

While Shah Rukh Khan might be best known for his work on the silver screen, he can also lay claim to other important roles in his life — namely, being an amazing father. As any parent knows, raising a little one is just as much about major life milestones as it is about the small, everyday moments, which Shah Rukh’s new Instagram is not only candid, but offers insight into the nuances of parenthood.

We’re used to seeing plenty of loved-up shots of Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan with their children, Aryan, Suhana and Abram, as they have lots of outings and vacations as a family, on the Zero actor’s Instagram. But on Sunday, Shah Rukh shared how his kids have helped him grow as a person in a heartfelt post. “Sunday afternoon...for no apparent reason...feel like being a Parent Philosopher. This is to Thank the kids not to give advice to parents...” he captioned it.

While Shah Rukh’s Instagram caption deserved all the likes it got, his actual post shows how much his children mean to him. Reflecting on how as parents our most valuable assets are our children, and yet so often out of our own needs and desires, we forget they are their own unique people, Shah Rukh’s post stated, “Our children are not our capibility not responsibility.”

Shah Rukh Khan is a father of three, something that’s well-reflected on his Instagram, where at any moment, you might see sweet snaps of his daughter Suhana Khan or selfies with his youngest son Abram Khan.

Here are some shots of Shah Rukh Khan enthusiastically documenting his daddy duties on Instagram:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Zero, a film, directed by Aanand L Rai, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film, tracks the life of a vertically challenged person, as he travels from Uttar Pradesh to USA. A teaser released by makers on the occasion of Eid showed SRK take to the stage with Salman Khan, who is playing a cameo, joining him there. In the brief teaser, SRK certainty impressed with his dwarf act. While not much is known of the film’s plot, Shah Rukh is playing an actor in the film.

