Finally, after all these years, Gauri Khan let Shah Rukh take a selfie. Here it is

Shah Rukh Khan and his family are having a blast on their Europe tour, and we’re having a blast looking at their pictures. SRK and co. have been providing constant updates about their vacation to their fans on social media. The latest picture shows Shah Rukh and his wife, Gauri, posing for a selfie.

“After years the wife has allowed me to post a pic I have taken...she’s @gaurikhan all heart!” Shah Rukh captioned the picture. In it, we can see him in a ripped t-shirt and a beanie, and sporting shades, just like his wife, who’s wearing a white shirt and a summery red lip colour.

After years the wife has allowed me to post a pic I have taken...she’s @gaurikhan all heart! pic.twitter.com/QfAJajRlim — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 7, 2018

SRK and his family are in Europe, relaxing after the actor finishing shooting for his upcoming movie, Zero. They were in Barcelona recently and then travelled to France. In a new Instagram story posted on his account on Wednesday, Shah Rukh can be seen replicating a classic scene from his 1995 film, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

And Shah Rukh isn’t the only member of the family sharing pictures online. New photos of his daughter, Suhana, posing with cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba (children of Gauri’s brother Vikrant Chhiba) were shared online last week. It was shared by a fan club and shows Suhana and AbRam at the poolside.

His son, Aryan, broke a months-long Instagram hiatus when he recently shared a picture of himself with younger brother AbRam.

Mom Gauri has been also sharing pictures of her kids on her Instagram. One of them shows Suhana lounging on a couch with baby brother AbRam in her arms and another shows the guys - Shah Rukh, Aryan and AbRam chilling - on a street corner.

Shah Rukh will next be seen on screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, in which he plays a dwarf with the aid of computer generated imagery (CGI). The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in main roles.

