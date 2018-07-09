Shah Rukh Khan ‘claims’ this viral photo of kids’ Suhana, Aryan and Abram. See pics

You might be one of the biggest stars of Bollywood but you are allowed to get proprietorial when your credit is taken away. We are talking of Shah Rukh Khan who is at present vacationing with wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan in Europe. The family has been sharing moments from their holiday on social media and we recently saw Aryan posing with AbRam in Pompeii. While the photo went viral, there was more to it than we got to see. Gauri has now shared a photo in which we see Suhana also joining her brothers in the photo and dad Shah Rukh claiming the credit for it.

“Somebody to lean on,” Gauri captioned the photo on Twitter.This is when Shah Rukh Khan staked his claim. "Just laying claim, the pic is by Paparazzo!" he commented on the photo. The latest addition to family’s Europe vacation went viral in no time with SRK’s Raees co-star Mahira Khan commenting, “Genes”.

Gauri also shared a picture with family on a cruise, which had an adorable Abram on Suhana's lap along with their cousins. The picture was captioned, "Suite Life On Deck."

Shah Rukh had also shared a few pictures including a selfie that he took with wife Gauri. He captioned it, "After years the wife has allowed me to post a pic I have taken...she’s all heart!"

A picture of Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana that the actor had shared as an Insta story had also been shared by fans. He had captioned this simply as 'sun kissed'.

Gauri captioned one of the first pictures she shared of Shah Rukh, Abram and Aryan as, "Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona."

Speaking about his youngest son Abram, SRK said, "He’s not yet started playing cricket. Right now, he’s playing a little bit of football. I would like him to play field hockey for India."