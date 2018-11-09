Gauri Khan, son AbRam twin in blue and white as they head out for an Alibaug beach party. See pics

As star kids go, AbRam is as popular with the paparazzi as other kids from Bollywood like Taimur Ali Khan and Aaradhya. Just last Friday we say him matching attire with dad Shah Rukh Khan (in white and black sherwani) at their Diwali party. Now, AbRam seems to be colour co-ordinating with his mother, Gauri Khan for a beach party.

On Friday, Gauri and Abram were snapped leaving for Alibaug in Mumbai. Sporting a pair of dark blue long shorts and white T-shirt, Abram looked like a smart five-year old and quite unmistakable was his swagger. The little boy’s dimples were reminiscent of his dad, Shah Rukh to many on the internet. Written on his T-shirt is: Mama is my queen.

Gauri too kept it sunny and light with a white long skirt and blue sleeveless blouse. Also present in the pictures was Zoya Akhtar, also in blue. Sanjay Dutt’s ex-wife Rhea Pillai was there, wearing a bright yellow sweatshirt.

On November 3, Shah Rukh and Gauri hosted a grand Diwali party, which saw all the big names of Bollywood in attendance. Among the A-listers who made it to the party were good pals Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, Malaika Arora and Madhuri Dixit. Among the young stars, actors like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor also made it to the party.

On work front, Shah Rukh prepares for the release of his upcoming film Zero, where he will be seen as a dwarf with big dreams. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and has been directed by Aanand L Rai.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 16:12 IST