Gauri Khan infuses life into Sidharth Malhotra’s new bachelor pad. See pic

Gauri Khan is not just a star wife but also someone who has carved her own niche in the world of interior design. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, a mother of three, has designed the humble abodes of many Bollywood A-listers such as Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Karan Johar. Kapoor & Sons actor Sidharth Malhotra is the latest celebrity to have his home designed by Gauri.

Vogue magazine carries glimpses of the actor’s bachelor pad in Bandra. Talking to the magazine about the new house, Gauri said, “I wanted to create a warm, inviting space to retreat to after a hectic day of endless shoots and rigorous schedules.”

In the picture, shared on Instagram, the place looks simple and clutter-free with minimal add-ons that define the actor’s taste. Sidharth can be seen playing with his dog as Gauri sits beside him for the picture. The actor recently attended Shah Rukh and Gauri’s Diwali party and was spotted hanging around with actor Kriti Sanon and friends.

The actor was last seen in the action thriller Aiyaary, which was inspired from the Adarsh Housing society scam. He is currently shooting for his next, Marjaavaan, in which he unites with his Ek Villain co-star Riteish Deshmukh. The film is being directed by Milap Zaveri and has Tara Sutaria as the female lead. Tara is currently working on her Bollywood debut Student of the Year 2.

The actor will also be reuniting with his Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Parineeti Chopra in their next film, titled Jabariya Jodi.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 09:15 IST