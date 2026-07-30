Delays in policy decisions causing property, housing hardships in Chandigarh: Tewari in Lok Sabha

Chandigarh Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari on Wednesday highlighted concerns relating to property rights, housing security, and urban governance in Chandigarh, stating that residents have been facing legal and administrative uncertainty due to delays in policy decisions. Tewari said the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), through communications dated July 22, 2025 and August 4, 2025 had reportedly sought detailed responses from the Chandigarh administration on these issues (HT File)

The Congress MP raised the city’s five long-pending demands in the Lok Sabha, urging the Union government to lay before the House the response submitted by the Chandigarh administration on these matters and to initiate time-bound action for their resolution.

The concerns were highlighted through an intervention under Rule 377 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the lower house, which allows MPs to raise matters of urgent public importance and do not require a formal debate.

The five issues flagged by the MP include ban on share-wise sale of properties, grant of ownership rights to residents of relief and rehabilitation colonies, abolition of lal dora in 22 villages of Chandigarh, permission for need-based changes in Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) dwellings and issues concerning cooperative group housing societies.

Tewari said the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), through communications dated July 22, 2025 and August 4, 2025 had reportedly sought detailed responses from the Chandigarh administration on these issues.

He said despite the MHA seeking the administration’s views, several matters continued to remain unresolved, creating difficulties for residents.

Property rights remain a major concern

The issue of share-wise sale of properties has remained contentious in Chandigarh with residents have repeatedly sought clarity on allowing such transactions, citing difficulties in property transfer and inheritance matters. The Supreme Court recently upheld the Chandigarh administration’s decision of banning conversion of residential buildings into floor-wise apartments and selling portions of it outside the family, across the city.

The UT administration had come out with a notification, with effect from February 10, 2023, rejecting building plans of residential buildings where all co-owners were not from the same family.

Similarly, residents of relief and rehabilitation colonies have been demanding ownership rights, arguing that decades-old settlements continue to lack clear ownership status despite residents having occupied these properties for several years. The Chandigarh administration is evaluating ownership rights for over 35,000 economically weaker section residents across 12 relief and rehabilitation colonies (including Dadumajra, Dhanas, Bapu Dham, and Mauli Jagran), addressing a decades-long demand for legal property titles instead of standard licence-fee or lease arrangements

CHB dwellings, cooperative housing societies

The MP also highlighted the demand for allowing need-based changes in CHB houses. Thousands of CHB residents have been seeking permission for modifications such as additional rooms, covered areas and structural changes, subject to safety and planning norms.

Tewari also flagged problems faced by cooperative group housing societies, including issues related to approvals, ownership, construction norms and administrative clearances.

Seeks time-bound resolution

In his intervention, Tewari urged the central government to make the Chandigarh administration’s response public, examine the proposals and take decisions after consultation with stakeholders.

“These matters have remained unresolved for years, creating uncertainty over property rights, housing security and urban development,” he said, adding that residents continue to face legal, financial and administrative hardships due to the absence of clear policy decisions. He urged the Centre to take immediate steps to resolve the issues and provide certainty to residents while ensuring orderly urban governance in Chandigarh.