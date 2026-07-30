Assam labourer killed at Ludhiana brick kiln, owner, 4 others booked

A migrant labourer from Assam was killed in a gruesome accident at a brick kiln in Sahnewal, with police registering a criminal case against the kiln owner, three other accused and a tractor driver following a Zero FIR lodged by the victim’s family in Assam. ASI Randhir Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the circumstances leading to the fatal accident are being examined in detail. (HT FILE)

The deceased has been identified as Haismul Haque, a native of Dhubri district in Assam, who was employed at Vishwakarma Brick Kiln Industry in Sahnewal. According to police, the accident occurred a few weeks ago while the labourer was working at the kiln.

The victim’s brother, Abdul Hai Sheikh, alleged in his complaint that Haismul Haque, 52, came under a tractor operating at the brick kiln. The impact was so severe that his neck and one of his legs were severed. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

After the accident, the victim’s body was sent by ambulance to his native village in Assam. Family members were left devastated after receiving the body and subsequently approached the police seeking legal action. Acting on their complaint, a Zero FIR was registered at Gauripur police station in Assam’s Dhubri district.

The FIR was later transferred to Punjab for jurisdictional action and marked to Sahnewal police station, where a fresh case has now been registered under Sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 103 (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police said the case has been registered against the owner of Vishwakarma Brick Kiln Industry, along with Moinul Haque and Ayub Ali, besides the tractor driver and the ambulance driver named in the complaint.

ASI Randhir Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the circumstances leading to the fatal accident are being examined in detail.

Police are also probing whether all mandatory safety measures were in place at the brick kiln and whether there was any negligence on the part of those responsible for operating the worksite.

The ASI added that statements are being recorded and relevant evidence is being collected as part of the investigation.

The role of each accused person will be examined during the probe, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings.