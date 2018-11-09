Shah Rukh Khan reveals first footage of Netflix’s Bard of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi

Shah Rukh Khan introduced an exclusive special sneak preview of Bard of Blood on Friday, the upcoming Netflix series produced by his Red Chillies Entertainment and starring Emraan Hashmi.

Shah Rukh, in a recorded message at Netflix’s See What’s Next event in Singapore, revealed that the show is running behind schedule and the crew is currently filming in Leh. He thanked the streaming giant for the opportunity to make the espionage thriller, based on a book by Bilal Siddiqi.

The quick clip shown at the event teased an old-fashioned spy story, with plenty of glimpses of Hashmi’s character and a Mission: Impossible-inspired soundtrack. We see Hashmi’s character undercover in what appears to be a covert mission in the Balochistani mountains and struggling with governmental red tape. The series will explore global terrorism.

Reed Hastings, founder and CEO, Netflix is excited about expanding its slate of originals in India. “We are thrilled to work with a brilliant, young writer like Bilal Siddiqi and take his gripping, inventive storytelling to Netflix members worldwide,” said Hastings in a statement.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent, the multilingual series will tell the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand, who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save his country and long-lost love.

A combination of combat skills, intellectual background and personal circumstances propel Kabir to avenge the past and face his deadliest enemies in a race against time. According to the makers, the series will involve “intricate, highly stylised action sequences never before seen on screen in India”.

Bard of Blood is scheduled for a 2019 release.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 10:01 IST