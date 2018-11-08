2 out of 3 people who watched Sacred Games were outside of India: Netflix on spreading its content

Netlfix has revealed that its first Indian original series, Sacred Games, was watched by twice as many people outside the country. The streaming giant’s vice president of product, Todd Yellin, shared the figures at Netlfix’s See What’s Next event in Singapore.

“Traditionally, you made something in Bollywood, and the only place is in India. Some people would see it but very few because the distribution wasn’t there. Now, two out of three of our viewers who watched Sacred Games were outside of India, and it did really work in India. But that’s what we want. We want to spread that kinda storytelling for people who love it,” he said at the event.

Netflix released Sacred Games earlier this year and plans to announce nine more programs on Friday. Sacred Games was directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and starred Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The show was a major hit among the viewers. Sacred Games is currently in production with its second season.

India has emerged as Netflix’s biggest market in Asia, according to some estimates, as has become the case for U.S. media companies such as 21st Century Fox Inc. and Viacom Inc. Highlighting the country’s importance, Netflix’s Singapore event was dubbed See What’s Next Asia but more than half of the shows announced hail from India.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 21:24 IST