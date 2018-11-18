Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam is convinced Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather. See pics from Aaradhya’s birthday party

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest child, AbRam is ‘convinced’ that megastar Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather. The 76-year-old actor, who played Shah Rukh's father in 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., took to Instagram to share a cute picture with AbRam on Sunday.

"And this be little Abram, Shah Rukh's little one... who thinks, believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his father's father...And wonders why Shahrukh's father does not stay with him!" Bachchan captioned the picture taken during his granddaughter Aaradhya's birthday celebration.

The actors have also worked together in Mohabbatein, Veer-Zaara, Paheli and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, among others.

Aaradhya turned seven on Friday, and pictures and videos from her birthday party have been shared online. The party was organised by the Bachchans, including Aaradhya’s dad, Abhishek Bachchan and mother, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Bollywood personalities such as Shilpa Shetty, Esha Deol, Farah Khan, Neelam Kothari and Tara Sharma, among others, were in attendance. Shilpa came with son Viaan, while Esha made it to the bash with her daughter, Radhya, and husband Bharat Takhtani.

T 2716 - And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy 'buddhi ka baal' cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !! pic.twitter.com/8SMF9YsH7p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017

Amitabh had shared images of AbRam and Aaradhya last year, too. “And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy ‘buddhi ka baal’ cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !!” Amitabh had written.

Shah Rukh replied to the picture with a tweet of his own. “Thank u sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks u r my ‘papa’ when he sees u on TV,” SRK had written.

