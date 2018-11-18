At Aaradhya’s birthday bash, Aishwarya and Abhishek play musical chairs with kids, Shilpa Shetty and Esha Deol attend party
Celebrations continued in the Bachchan household as Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai hosted a birthday party for their daughter Aaradhya who turned seven on November 16. Also seen were Shilpa Shetty and Esha Deol.bollywood Updated: Nov 18, 2018 10:35 IST
The Bachchan family is in celebratory mood. After a private family dinner on Friday, Abhishek Bachchan and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, threw a birthday party for their daughter, Aaradhya, who has turned seven. Aaradhya’s birthday bash on Saturday saw Bollywood personalities such as Shilpa Shetty, Esha Deol, Farah Khan, Neelam Kothari and Tara Sharma, among others, in attendance. Shilpa came with son Viaan, while Esha made it to the bash with her daughter, Radhya, and husband Bharat Takhtani.
Sharing a group photo on Instagram, Aishwarya wrote: “Love you eternally Aaradhya Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”
The mother and daughter were seen twinning in cream and gold; Aaradhya in a pretty frock while Aishwarya wore a salwar kameez. Meanwhile, Aaradhya’s grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek both chose to wear shades of pink, with Abhishek sporting a glittery pink T-shirt.
Also seen in the picture are Aaradhya’s aunt, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and maternal grandmother, Vrinda Rai.
In one of the videos from the party doing the rounds online, Abhishek can be seen conducting a game of musical chairs while in another, daddy cool dances with the kids.
View this post on Instagram
You are such a trooper @bachchan ..only you could make the #birdiedance look so cool 😎 You worked very hard today 🥳🎂🎉😅😂.. You are one of the sweetest, kindest and nicest souls I know.. Wishing you and @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb all the happiness always 💖🤗Stay cool #friendsforever #cool #rockstar #memories #celebration #instabirthday
Shilpa, too, shared pictures from the celebration. In one of them, we can see her posing with Amitabh and Abhishek. In another, she and Viaan are posing with Aaradhya and Aishwarya. While she wished Aaradhya on her birthday, she also thanked Aishwarya and Abhishek for making parties so much fun for the children.
In yet another picture, Esha with Radhya and Bharat pose for the camera in the company of Abhishek and his family.
Abhishek also posted a picture of Aaradhya holding a rose in her hand on his Instagram page, and wrote: “My rose.”
On Friday evening, the entire Bachchan clan stepped out for a family dinner which also included a mini cake cutting ceremony with some of Aaradhya’s friends. Earlier in the day, Abhishek had posted two pictures wishing his daughter on her 7th birthday. In the second picture, he had not only wished his little girl, but complimented Aishwarya for being an accomplished mother. Amitabh had taken to his blog and advised Aaradhya to live life “with pride”.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Nov 18, 2018 10:34 IST