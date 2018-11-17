Inside Aaradhya’s birthday: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek make it a memorable party. See pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s little daughter Aaradhya turned seven on Friday and the entire Bachchan household decided to celebrate the occasion with a family dinner and private birthday party. A report suggests it was held at Mumbai’s JW Marriot.

Aishwarya took to Instagram to share pictures from Aaradhya’s birthday party. Sharing one of the pictures, she wrote: “Happy 7th birthday my darling angel Aaradhya, you are my life i love you eternally, infinitely, unconditionally.”

Wearing a pretty yellow frock, and twinning with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan, who too wore a rich yellow and white salwar kameez, and teaming it with a pair of white stockings, Aaradhya looked every bit a petite little princess. Mother Aishwarya was seen in a black dress with a glittery jacket while Shweta Bachchan Nanda wore a sequinned white saree. Amitabh Bachchan chose white kurta pyajama for the occasion, while Abhishek stuck to smart western casuals.

A family and friends picture on Aaradhya’s birthday. (Instagram)

In the pictures shared, Aaradhya can be seen standing next to a table with her birthday cake arrayed in front and with other kids her age in a huddled around her. Standing behind her were her family members.

Earlier in the day, Abhishek took to Instagram to wish her on her birthday. He called her the ‘pride and joy’ of the family, and asked her retain her innocence. A little later, posting another picture, this time of Aaradhya with her mom, he thanked Aishwarya for giving birth to her, taking care of her and for being a wonder woman.

Aaradhya’s grand dad had earlier posted two pictures of the little girl on his blog, while showering his love and blessings on her. He also asked her to live life ‘with pride’.

Aaradhya, along with a host of other Bollywood star kids, enjoys an immense fan following among movie goers. Her many pictures with her famous family garner a lot of views. Despite so much media attention, her mom Aishwarya says that Aaradhya hasn’t lost her innocence. Aaradhya was recently seen playing Sita, with Aamir Khan’s son Azad playing Ram, in a school play.

