Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya attend the most fun birthday party, pose for family pic

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes sure her daughter Aaradhya has the most fun childhood ever. The doting mommy and her daughter were spotted at the birthday celebrations of Aishwarya’s nephew on Saturday.

In a bunch of pictures and videos shared by Aishwarya’s sister-in-law Shrima Rai on Instagram, the kids are seen enjoying a great time together at the party. There is a bubble show, a delicious cake and a lot of fun games to keep them entertained. On of the pictures shows Aishwarya and Aaradhya feeding cake to the birthday boy and another shows the entire family smiling for a group photo. Check them out:

Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya and the rest of her family.

Aishwarya recently shared pictures from the Pro Kabbadi League with Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan. She also shared pics of Aaradhya tugging on Abhishek and grandpa Amitabh Bachchan’s shoulders on the latter’s birthday.

Aishwarya says inculcating traditions in her daughter is but natural for her. “I think inculcating traditions in my daughter is natural to me, it is not conditional. That is how I am raised. So what we end up doing as parents, knowingly or unknowingly, we pass on to our children as traditions because that is the natural flow of life,” Aishwarya said in an interaction here.

She says she has tried to keep the atmosphere around daughter Aaradhya “as normal as possible”. “Aaradhya does have a nanny. In fact, I am told I should have two of them because the one that I have, tends to take off on long holidays. But it doesn’t really matter. I like doing everything for Aaradhya myself, though with my kind of schedules it is not always possible to do so.”

