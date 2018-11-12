Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya, Aamir Khan’s son Azad play Ram-Sita in school play. See pics

When it comes to children of Bollywood’s who’s who, some of the stardust sure seems to rub off them. Whether it is AbRam, Taimur or their older siblings, their photos go viral instantly and they have fan clubs with massive following.

A new video has now emerged that shows Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya and Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan’s son Azad practising for their school play. The two star children played Ram and Sita in their school play and the photos from the performance are ruling the social media.

Aaradhya Bachchan was doing rehearsal with school friends for Dusshera Assembly #OutstandingperfomanceGuys #Children pic.twitter.com/5xU5k3eUlV — AbhishekAishwaryaLuv (@AbhiAsh_IndoFc) November 10, 2018

Both Aardhaya and Azad study at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. While Aaradhya was clicked playing Sita, Azad played the role of Ram. In the pictures being shared on fan clubs of the two stars, the children along with their classmates can be seen all dressed up for the part. “Lil Princess #AaradhyaBachchan Playing as SITA and #AzadRaoKhan as Rama at Dusshera Assembly in their school... #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #Aamirkhan #AbhishekBachchan,” the caption said.

Earlier, the annual day videos from the same school – which has quite a few children of Bollywood stars on its rolls – had found a lot of love on social media. Aaradhya and Azad had performed at the event with their parents happily capturing the moments.

Aaradhya's annual day performance was so cute! She's certainly got the moves haha! pic.twitter.com/qq4feoQj0P — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 7, 2017

While the children are too young to predict their eventual careers, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been vocal about the choice resting with their daughter. “As far as Aishwarya and I are concerned, be it tomorrow, twenty years down the line or whenever, whatever she decides, we will support her no matter what. That’s what our parents did for us as well. As a parent you want the best for your child. What she decides to do is completely her choice. We will never weigh down on her, that this is what we expect you to do. We would be proud of her regardless of what she becomes,” Abhishek had said earlier in an interview.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 21:05 IST