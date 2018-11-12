Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur enjoys a horse ride in a custom-made shirt. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor is known for her style and steals the limelight the moment she arrives at any starry event. With motherhood, it seems the ‘Heroine’ of Bollywood has successfully passed off her creative genes to son Taimur who is already a bigger star than all of her famous family put together.

While the actor keeps busy hitting the gym to keep in shape and making her presence felt at public events, her son was recently spotted enjoying some leisure time while learning the ropes of horse riding.

Looking super excited while riding the horse, the little Nawab had his fashion on point as he sported a black tee with his name on it. While he held his patience in place in getting friendly with the animal, he constantly tried to touch his horse. Taimur seems to be making the most of his star kid status.

Kareena was last seen in Veere Di Wedding which was a pleasant success at the box office. However, Saif Ali Khan has a lot of work in his kitty at present and is basking in the success of web series Sacred Games. He will soon return with the second season of the show and just saw the release of his Bollywood film Baazaar. While Taimur is already a star, Saif’s elder daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to witness the release of her debut film Kedarnath on December 7. The newcomer will also be seen with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s action flick Simmba.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 10:37 IST