Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan lead the Kapoor family at Prithvi Theatre’s 40th anniversary party

It has been a bittersweet year for the Kapoor family as far as their legacy is concerned. On one hand the iconic Bollywood family was forced to sell RK Studio, which was built in the ‘50s by Raj Kapoor, but on the other hand, Prithvi Theatre, opened by Shashi Kapoor in the 1978, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan and several other members of the family were present at the anniversary celebrations on Sunday.

Pictures of Saif and Kareena posing at the event have been shared online. Also present were theatre and film personalities such as Shabana Azmi, Kalki Koechlin, Divya Dutta, Jim Sarbh and Lillete Dubey. The event also marked the opening of the Prithvi Theatre Festival. The fest will be held from the 3rd to the 12th of November.

Kunal Kapoor, Zahaan Kapoor and Shaira Kapoor were also spotted at the event.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted at the event. (Viral Bhayani)

According to the official website, Prithvi Theatre was started as a travelling troupe by Prithviraj Kapoor in 1944. After his death, actor Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kendal opened the theatre in Juhu, on the original site Prthiviraj Kapoor had intended. “The company visited 112 towns all over notching up an astonishing 2,662 shows in 5,982 days. Prithviraj Kapoor played the lead in every single show, which meant an average of a show every third day,” the website reads.

Upon the closure of RK Studio, Kareena had expressed her dismay. “RK Studios will always be close to our heart. It is our family home. It is one of the glorious studios to have ever been made,” she told Hindustan Times. Talking to IANS, the actor added, “I don’t know how far what is actually happening. In fact, I have been quite under the weather and I haven’t even met my father in the last four or five days... But of course, we have all grown up walking around in those corridors.”

On this Day, 40 yrs ago, Prithvi Theatre was inaugurated with Uddhwasta Dharamshala, directed by Om Puri & produced by his Theatre Company, Majma

Here's the cast & crew along with Jennifer & Shashi Kapoor & a young Sanjna Kapoor #PrithviFestival 2018 powered by @bankofbaroda pic.twitter.com/8KljQpCktV — Prithvi Theatre (@PrithviTheatre) November 5, 2018

Saif, meanwhile, most recently appeared in the finance drama, Baazaar, which did moderately well at the box office. He is also slated to reprise his central role in the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games.

