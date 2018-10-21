Saif Ali Khan reveals why he refuses films with wife Kareena Kapoor

For all you Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan fans who are wondering why the two of them don’t appear in films together anymore, the Sacred Games star has accepted it is all his doing. The two have worked together in films such as Omkara, Kurbaan and Tashan in the past.

“I’ve been saying no to working with Bebo in recent years because I’ve always ensured that there’s a clear demarcation between my personal and professional life. Now, however, the lines are blurring. With my father (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) not being around and me being the defacto head of the family, my outlook has changed,” Saif told DNA in an interview.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor may work together now.

Does that mean we will see him with Kareena in a film soon? Saif said it would depend on a good enough script coming their way, adding, “When I am with Kareena on screen, I end up not performing. I become deferential and slightly boring in the frame. I don’t compete and give enough energy. I kind of play myself, which is bad.”

In an earlier interview, the actor spoke about how their life has changed after son Taimur’s birth. “Now, with Taimur in our lives, it’s a little different but more special and we’re certainly ready for it. If you’re not ready for it, it can imbalance you. So many changes, in a nice way. Priority wise, very little comes, as I’d rather spend time with Taimur and my family than do almost anything now. That’s a change. Just watching him run around gives us a lot of joy. It’s nice to see both of us in him.”

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 11:47 IST