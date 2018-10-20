Taimur, cousin Inaaya are dressed in traditional best as they celebrate Navratri. See pics

Taimur Ali Khan, son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is an internet sensation. The cute child again had the social media in a meltdown as photos from a Navratri celebration at his playschool went viral. Spotted along with Taimur at the event were Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya, Taimur’s cousin and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and many other tiny tots.

The trio can be seen wearing traditional outfits and looked cute as buttons. Laksshya and Taimur are often spotted together on playdates as Tusshar and Kareena are good friends. Recently, Taimur and Naumi had accompanied their families to a Maldives trip and their famous parents ensured that fans got a dekko at their fancy vacation. While Kareena and Saif are not present on social media, Soha and Kunal shared pictures of the vacation.

Inaaya turned one last month and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu hosted a birthday bash for her. Taimur is nine months older to Inaaya.

The paparazzi recently caught up Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little boy. As Taimur and his nanny were getting off their car, they started calling out to him by his name. That’s when the adorable boy replied: “It is Tim.” He then waved goodbyes to the group that had gathered there to take his pictures.

Oct 20, 2018