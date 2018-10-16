It is Tim: Taimur Ali Khan corrects paparazzi as they call out his name

Taimur Ali Khan hasn’t been spotted of late, but his recent outing with his favourite nanny more than made up for it. The paparazzi recently caught up Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little boy. As Taimur and his nanny were getting off their car, they started calling out to him by his name. That’s when the adorable boy replied: “It is Tim.” He then waved goodbyes to the group that ha gathered there to take his pictures. The trio -- Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur -- were spotted together, today being the wedding anniversary of Saif and Kareena.

With Durga Puja beginning from Monday (Sashthi), Lisa Ray took time out to visit a pandal in distant Hong Kong and shared pictures with one of her adorable baby daughters. Ayushmann Khurrana, who awaits the release of his film Badhaai Ho, was spotted outside Farmers Cafe in Bandra with wife Tahira Kashyap.

Yesteryear actor Padmini Kolhapure was spotted at a Marathi film event and looked radiant in a lovely yellow silk sari.

Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh were spotted at Mumbai’s upscale restaurant Yauatcha. On the film promotion trail were the Namaste England team of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Kiara Advani as spotted at the airport while current favourite Kartik Aaryan was seen outside his gym.

See all the pictures and videos here:

Airport diaries: Kiara Advani looks beautiful with no make up.

Padmini Kolhapure at a Marathi film event.

Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira at Farmers Cafe, Bandra.

Namaste England team of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Delhi.

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza and Sachin Joshi after dinner in Mumbai.

Kartik Aryan at his gym in Mumbai.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 17:55 IST