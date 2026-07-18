Mumbai woman goes on solo coffee date because friends weren't free, says, ‘I love my own company’

Spending time alone is not always a sign of loneliness. Sometimes, it is simply about making the most of your day instead of waiting for others to be available. That is exactly what one Mumbai woman did when her friends could not join her, and her decision resonated with many on social media. She embraced a solo coffee date instead of waiting for friends. (Instagram/@voguewithnancy)

Instagram user Nancy shared a video of herself enjoying a solo coffee outing, saying she chose to take herself out instead of staying at home.

‘My own company low key slaps’ The post was shared with the caption, “My own company low key slaps.”

In the video, Nancy explained, “I wanted to go out today, but none of my friends were free. So, it’s Sunday, the weather is so good, and I didn’t want to bed rot the whole day. So, what I did instead was wear a cute outfit and get dressed up. I went to this coffee shop, grabbed a really good coffee, and now I’m just walking around the town, listening to some banger music.”

(Also Read: ‘Ase he ₹40,000- ₹45,000 aata hai’: Father-of-three leaves Gurgaon job to drive auto)

She added, “The whole point is that I love hanging out with people, but I also love my own company. I love myself. This is a 10 out of 10 experience. This is the best.”

Take a look: