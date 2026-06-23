Can coffee help ease migraine symptoms? Neurologist explains whether caffeine is a suitable remedy for headaches

Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist trained at AIIMS, New Delhi, consultant neurologist at IBS Hospital, Lajpat Nagar, and founder of HealthPil.com, is breaking down the often-debated relationship between migraines and coffee . In an Instagram video shared on May 21, the neurologist explains the effect of caffeine on the blood vessels of the brain and how it can influence migraine symptoms.

If you suffer from migraines , chances are you've received conflicting advice about coffee. Some swear by a cup of coffee to ease the throbbing pain, while others warn that caffeine can trigger an attack. To make matters more confusing, suddenly giving up coffee can also cause headaches in regular drinkers. So, is coffee a remedy or a risk when it comes to migraines? The answer is not as straightforward as you might think.

Migraines and coffee According to Dr Chawla, coffee contains caffeine, which blocks adenosine receptors and causes the blood vessels in the brain to constrict. During a migraine attack, these blood vessels tend to dilate, causing the pain. By reversing this dilation through vasoconstriction, caffeine may help ease migraine symptoms.

The neurologist explains, “During a migraine headache, vasodilation occurs in the brain. Coffee contains caffeine, which blocks adenosine receptors and causes vasoconstriction in the brain's vessels. Because of this, we get relief from the headache. This is why some painkillers actually contain caffeine. You might have seen a popular TV ad: ‘Just one pill and relief from headache’. That painkiller contains caffeine.”

However, Dr Chawla also points out that coffee is not universally beneficial for migraines. In some individuals, it can actually act as a trigger. At the same time, people who consume large amounts of coffee regularly may experience headaches if they suddenly cut back.

He highlights, “In some people, drinking coffee can trigger a migraine. Conversely, some people who drink a lot of coffee may experience a migraine if they suddenly reduce their caffeine intake; this is known as a caffeine withdrawal headache.”

Who should take caffeine for migraines? Dr Chawla emphasises, “If you are a migraine patient and your migraine is triggered after drinking coffee, it means you should avoid coffee. If your headache is triggered on the day you do not drink coffee, it means you might be experiencing a caffeine withdrawal headache.”

The neurologist emphasises that for people who regularly consume coffee, consistency is key. Having one to two cups spread throughout the day is generally considered safe. However, consuming more than three to four cups daily can increase the risk of withdrawal headaches if you suddenly cut back on your intake. In other words, coffee is not always the enemy when it comes to migraines – but excessive consumption, irregular intake, and dependence on caffeine certainly can be.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.