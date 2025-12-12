AIIMS-trained neurologist says stroke paralysis can be reversed, but there's a catch

A stroke can appear without warning - a sudden droop of the face, a slurred word, a stumble, a weakening arm - and in those moments, every second becomes a life-or-death race. Paralysis caused by stroke is often devastating, but neurologists say it can be prevented if you take one crucial action: get the person to a hospital immediately. Recognising stroke symptoms early can prevent permanent paralysis.(Freepik)

Also Read | AIIMS-trained neurologist shares warning signs of stroke you should never ignore: ‘Numbness in one hand and…’

Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist trained at AIIMS, New Delhi, Consultant Neurologist at IBS Hospital, Lajpat Nagar, and founder of HealthPil.com, has outlined the critical steps required to help reverse stroke paralysis when someone is experiencing a stroke. In an Instagram video posted on December 11, the neurologist explains the “golden window” - the brief, crucial period in which doctors can intervene to prevent permanent paralysis. The catch, he notes, is that a stroke patient must be rushed to the hospital within this window for treatment to be effective.

Why do strokes occur?

According to Dr Chawla, a stroke occurs when a blood vessel within the brain becomes blocked or ruptures, disrupting the flow of oxygen-rich blood to vital tissue. He explains, “A stroke occurs either due to the rupture of a blood vessel inside the brain which causes blood to enter the brain's parenchyma, leading to the death of that specific part of the brain. Alternatively, a clot may form inside the brain's blood vessels. When this clot forms, the blood supply to that particular tissue stops, causing that part of the brain to die and rendering it unable to perform its function.”

Symptoms of stroke

Dr Chawla emphasises that strokes can strike suddenly, often without headache or any prior warning signs, and should always be treated as a true medical emergency. He outlines the symptoms as follows:

Weakness in one arm or one leg

Tingling

Numbness

Stumbling or slurred speech

Facial drooping

Imbalance while walking

Difficulty seeing

How to prevent paralysis?

The neurologist emphasises that anyone experiencing these symptoms must be rushed to the hospital immediately - within the crucial golden window of three to 4.5 hours. He explains, “If the patient has an ischemic stroke, a clot-dissolving medication can be administered. This medication helps to restore the blood flow to the brain and repair the damaged part. This reversal or repair is only possible if the patient is brought in at the right time.”

However, he warns that beyond 4.5 hours, the clot-dissolving injection stops working, leading to permanent damage. Dr Chawla notes that nearly two million brain cells die every minute during a stroke, highlighting the urgency of reaching a hospital within the golden window to reduce the risk of permanent paralysis.

Prevention

Dr Chawla outlines the following four ways you can reduce the risk of stroke:

Control blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol.

Stop smoking.

Exercise daily.

Reduce salt intake.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.