Does flossing prevent stroke? US doctor explains link between this 2 minute oral routine and reduced risk of strokes

You already know that flossing keeps your teeth clean and your breath fresh - but what if that tiny daily habit could also protect your heart and brain? Research suggests that good oral hygiene may go far beyond your smile, with regular flossing now being linked to a lower risk of stroke. It’s a simple, two-minute routine that could quietly be doing a lot more for your overall health than you ever imagined. According to Dr Sood, flossing not only supports oral hygiene but also heart and brain health.(Pexel)

Also Read | Can egg yolk cause a heart attack? Delhi-based gastroenterologist busts the myth

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has revealed the hidden link between flossing and reduced risk of strokes. In an Instagram video posted on December 6, the physician breaks down the possible benefits of flossing, which can influence both brain and heart health.

Does flossing prevent strokes?

According to Dr Sood, flossing your teeth regularly can do more than just protect your teeth - it actually lowers the risk of strokes. He explains, “A study followed over 6,000 people for 25 years and found that those who floss regularly had a 22 percent lower risk of ischemic stroke and a 44 percent lower risk of cardioembolic stroke which happens when blood clots from the heart travel to the brain.”

Besides these, the physician also points out that flossing is linked to a 12 percent reduced risk of atrial fibrillation, which is a condition that increases the risk of stroke.

How does this work?

Dr Sood highlights a striking finding from the study: the reduced risk of stroke was seen independently of regular brushing and dental visits - suggesting flossing alone played a protective role. He notes that this might be a result of the anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory benefits of flossing. He explains, “Researchers believe it helps by reducing gum inflammation and harmful bacteria, which can affect heart and brain health, preventing conditions that contribute to stroke risk.”

Dr Sood stresses that while more research is required to understand the role of flossing, good oral hygiene can be a simple way to support both heart and brain health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.