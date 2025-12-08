Can egg yolk cause a heart attack? Delhi-based gastroenterologist busts the myth

Eggs have been a super-food for ages when it comes to a healthy diet, as they are an affordable source of protein and other nutrients, and among the most adaptable cooking ingredients on the planet. Egg yolks are packed with health benefits, according to Dr, Vatsya. (Unsplash)

However, over the recent years, the wholesome egg has been split into two, with many preferring only egg whites over the yolk for supposed health benefits, such as losing weight and easy digestion.

Doctor highlights health benefits of egg yolk

Dr. Shubham Vatsya, a Delhi-based gastroenterologist and hepatologist with more than ten years of experience, called out nutritionists in a video on Instagram on December 7, stating that vilifying egg yolks is the biggest “scam” run by them.

“Your liver produces 80% of your body's cholesterol on its own,” he says. “The dietary cholesterol you receive from egg yolk hardly affects the blood cholesterol level.”

The doctor goes on to note that a study on 150,000 people has shown that eating an egg every day does not increase the risk of cardiac arrest or stroke.

“In fact, yolk increases good cholesterol (like) HDL, as well as provides lutein, choline, and other essential vitamins that help keep the heart, liver, and brain healthy.”

If anything, the problem lies in the style of cooking, as people often prepare eggs with butter, cream, and extra oil, which can lead to trouble with digestion. Dr. Vatsya states that a healthy non-diabetic and non-hypertensive adult can eat three whole eggs every day.

Nutrients present in boiled egg

WebMD lists the nutrients present in one serving (1) of hard-boiled egg as follows:

Calories: 77

Total Fat: 5.3 grams

Saturated fat: 1.6 grams

Cholesterol: 186 milligrams

Sodium: 62 milligrams

Carbohydrates: 0.56 gram

Sugar: 0.56 gram

Protein: 6.3 grams

Additionally, eggs provide vitamins A, D, E, K, and several types of vitamin B.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.