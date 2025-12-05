Nutritionist shares why sweet potato or shakarkandi chaat is the smartest winter snack for immunity and energy

Winter often brings a noticeable decline in energy, appetite control, and overall motivation, which prompts many people to reach for fried or sugary snacks. However, colder months actually require smarter nutrition, not heavier choices. Your body works harder to stay warm, immunity naturally becomes more vulnerable, and digestion slows down. One thing you can go for a mix of taste, warmth and health benefits is sweet potato chaat. A cosy bowl of sweet potato chaat boosts energy, digestion, and winter-strength support.(Adobe Stock )

As Dr Rohini Patil, Nutritionist & Founder, Nutracy Lifestyle, tells Health Shots, "As temperatures drop, the amount of energy that is used by the body to maintain body heat increases, the body's immune system starts to weaken, and the digestive process slows down."

Dr Patil points to a review on PubMed Central, noting that seasonal changes may influence the gut microbiome and immune efficiency. That means the foods you pick in winter can directly affect your energy levels, metabolic comfort, and resistance to common seasonal infections.

That's where sweet potato chaat steps in. She notes, "One of the best seasonal foods to improve energy during the winter months is sweet potato." When prepared as a light, spice-kissed chaat, it becomes a nourishing snack that supports warmth, steady energy, and digestive comfort. It is simple, satisfying, and aligned with your winter wellness needs.

5 health benefits of sweet potato in winter

Here are the various ways in which sweet potato can be good for your health in winter:

Immunity shield (Vitamin A)

Dr Patil explains that the rich beta-carotene content supports the respiratory lining, which acts as the body’s first defence layer during colder months. This helps strengthen winter immunity.

Steady, warm energy (Complex carbs)

Sweet potatoes offer complex carbohydrates that release energy gradually. Dr Patil notes they help you stay active, warm, and less prone to winter fatigue.

Digestive support (Fibre)

Their high fibre content supports smoother digestion—an essential advantage when metabolism naturally slows in cold weather. According to Dr Patil, this fibre also nourishes gut bacteria.

Hydration and muscle function (Potassium)

Dr Patil highlights that potassium helps regulate hydration and supports muscle function, both of which are often affected when fluid intake drops in winter.

Healthier craving control (Natural sweetness)

With their natural sweetness, sweet potatoes satisfy cravings without rapidly increasing blood sugar levels. As Dr Patil mentions, they’re a far better alternative to fried and processed snacks.

How to make sweet potato chaat?

Boil or air-fry sweet potato cubes, then toss them with lemon juice, chopped coriander, cumin, chilli powder, black salt, and a little chaat masala. Add onions and pomegranate for freshness, and serve warm for a light, winter-friendly snack.

Why sweet potato chaat?

Sweet potatoes are already a winter powerhouse, but turning them into chaat takes their benefits even further. Instead of eating it plain or baked, the chaat format brings together warmth, balance, and digestion-friendly ingredients that work in your favour. Dr Patil explains that the antioxidants in sweet potatoes help ease inflammation linked to joint pain and seasonal fatigue. At the same time, their complex carbohydrates provide steady energy, which is something many people struggle with during colder weather.

What makes chaat especially effective is its natural combination of add-ons, such as lemon juice, fresh herbs, and mild spices. Lemon provides a dose of vitamin C to support immune function, while spices can gently stimulate metabolism and digestion. Together, these elements enhance the therapeutic value of sweet potatoes, creating a winter snack that’s flavorful, energising, and genuinely supportive of your body’s needs.

FAQ’s: Sweet potato chaat as a winter snack

Can sweet potato chaat really support immunity in winter?

Yes. Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene, which supports respiratory health and serves as our first defence against seasonal infections.

Is sweet potato chaat a good source of steady energy?

Absolutely. It's complex carbs that release energy slowly, helping you stay active without crashes.

Is it suitable for digestion-sensitive individuals?

Yes. Sweet potatoes contain fibre that supports gut health and eases winter-related sluggish digestion.

How often can I eat sweet potato chaat?

Most people can enjoy it a few times a week as a balanced, nutrient-rich winter snack.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.