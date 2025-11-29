Sweet potato for weight loss: Nutritionist shares if it's better to boil or roast shakarkandi

There are few things that are sacred to winter snacking. Sweet potato is one. The earthy, smoky aroma of roasted sweet potato is hard to miss on Indian streets. Locally known as shakarkandi, it is naturally sweet, rich in fiber, and low in fat, making it a perfect winter snack. But when it comes to weight loss, one question keeps popping up: Should you eat sweet potatoes boiled or roasted? If you're thinking about losing weight, it may be a good food as its slow-digesting carbohydrates keep you full for hours. The cooking method alters the calorie density, texture, satiety levels, and nutrient availability. Boiled or roasted sweet potato-which is good for weight loss(Freepik)

Here's what an nutritionist from Fortis Hospital, Ms. Bharathi Kumar, tells Health Shots: "Both boiled and roasted sweet potatoes support weight loss, but they work slightly differently."

Boiled sweet potatoes have a lower glycemic index, which means they raise blood sugar slowly and help control cravings. They are softer, easier to digest, and ideal for people trying to manage calories.

Roasted sweet potatoes taste sweeter and feel more satisfying, but the roasting process reduces water content, making them slightly more calorie-dense. Boiled is generally better for consistent weight control, while roasted can be enjoyed occasionally without adding excess oil, says the nutritionist.

What happens when you roast or boil sweet potato?

Roasting delivers the highest levels of protein, carbohydrates, and total energy, making it the most nutrient-dense method. Boiling results in the highest water content due to moisture absorption during cooking, while the fried method produces the highest ash content, likely due to mineral concentration and possible tool-related contamination under high heat. Steaming yields the highest fat content, as this method minimizes fat breakdown. Overall, variations in nutrient levels across cooking methods are strongly influenced by processing temperature and duration. This highlights that the choice of cooking technique can meaningfully impact the final nutritional value of sweet potatoes, says the nutrition expert.

What to choose: Roasting or boiling sweet potato

If your ultimate goal is to lose weight, control your calorie intake, and stabilize your blood sugar, boiling the sweet potato is a better option. If you're looking for a nutritious option but on the tastier side, roasted sweet potato may be a better option.

How much to eat per day?

If you want to add sweet potato to your everyday diet, stick to 100–150 grams per day for adults. That is roughly one medium-sized sweet potato, suggests the expert. This amount provides steady energy, good fiber, and essential nutrients like potassium and vitamin C without overloading carbohydrates. It is important not to combine sweet potatoes with heavy butter, sugar, or deep frying, as that cancels out their benefits, says the nutritionist.

When to have them?

Sweet potatoes are best eaten during the day, especially for breakfast, lunch, or as an evening snack. Eating them earlier in the day helps the body use the slow-release energy effectively and prevents late-night hunger. They can also be taken before a workout as a natural source of sustained energy, says the nutritionist.

Who should avoid it?

Those with uncontrolled diabetes

Individual with kidney problem

People with a digestive issues

Individuals who get bloated easily must start with small portions.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. Which is healthier—boiled or roasted sweet potato?

It depends on your fitness goals; if you want to lose weight, control your calorie intake, and stabilize your blood sugar, boiling the sweet potato is a better option. Whereas for a tastier yet nutritious option, roasted sweet potato is a better option.

2. What is the healthiest method of cooking sweet potatoes?

Boiling them is one of the best methods, as it helps to retain the maximum nutrients and sweetness.

3. What are the benefits of roasted sweet potatoes?

Roasted sweet potatoes have a high content of vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and fiber that support vision, immunity, and digestive health.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)