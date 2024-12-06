From decadent mashed sweet potatoes to baked chips: 3 superfood sweet potato recipes that will warm you up this winter

As the winter season settles in, few foods offer the comforting warmth and nourishment that sweet potatoes do. This beloved superfood, more popularly known as the roadside snack, shakarkandi, is not only a treat for your taste buds but also a powerhouse of nutrition. Packed with vitamins A and C, fibre, and antioxidants, sweet potatoes are an excellent immunity booster — keeping you warm and healthy through the colder months. Here are three super easy, cosy recipes to try this winter with this versatile superfood! Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are the ultimate winter superfood

Easy mashed sweet potatoes

Mashed sweet potatoes are a delightful twist on the classic mashed potatoes, with their silky smooth texture and sweet indulgent flavour. Plus, this is going to warm you up inside out — eat it from a big bowl or use it as a side with some protein and salad.

Ingredients: 3 pounds (1360g) of sweet potatoes, 1 ½ tsp fine sea salt (plus more to taste), 1 bay leaf, 3 tbsp butter, 1/8 tsp ground cinnamon, 3 tbsp sour cream or heavy cream (optional), and optional toppings like finely chopped parsley or chives and freshly ground black pepper.

Method: Peel the sweet potatoes and cut them into 1-inch cubes. Place the cubes in a large pot, cover them with water (about 1 inch above the sweet potatoes), add the salt and bay leaf, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the potatoes are tender and can be easily pierced with a fork (10 to 12 minutes). Drain the potatoes, then return them to the pot and mash them with a potato masher or pulse them in a food processor until you reach your desired texture. Add the butter, cinnamon, black pepper, and a pinch of salt. For an extra creamy consistency, stir in sour cream or heavy cream. Top with more butter and chopped fresh herbs if desired.

Smokey sweet potato soup

This velvety sweet potato soup is a perfect winter comfort food, blending the rich taste of sweet potatoes with the creamy texture of coconut milk and aromatic spices. A superfood-packed bowl of warmth!

Ingredients: 2 tbsp of extra-virgin olive oil, 1 medium yellow onion (chopped), 1 heaping tsp of sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, 3 medium sweet potatoes (1½ pounds, peeled and cubed), 1 apple (peeled and chopped), 3 grated garlic cloves, 1 tsp grated fresh ginger, 1 tsp ground coriander, ½ tsp smoked paprika, 1 tsp apple cider vinegar, 3 to 4 cups vegetable broth, and 1 (14-ounce) can of full-fat coconut milk (reserve ¼ cup for garnish).

Method: Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion, salt, and pepper, and sauté until the onion becomes soft (about 5 to 8 minutes). Add the sweet potatoes and apple, and cook them for about 8 to 10 minutes until they start to soften. Stir in the garlic, ginger, coriander, and smoked paprika, and cook for another minute. Add the apple cider vinegar, vegetable broth, and coconut milk, then bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer until the potatoes are tender (about 20 to 30 minutes). Once done, allow the soup to cool slightly and blend in batches until smooth. If the soup is too thick, add more broth and blend again. Season to taste, and garnish with a swirl of coconut milk, pepitas, cilantro, and pepper, if desired. Serve with crusty bread for an even more satisfying meal.

Healthy baked sweet potato chips

Looking for a healthier snack this winter? These baked sweet potato chips are crunchy, satisfying, and an excellent way to enjoy sweet potatoes in a fun, superfood-packed way!

Ingredients: 2 large sweet potatoes, 2 tbsp of olive oil, and 1/4 tsp of sea salt.

Method: Preheat your oven to 250°F (121°C) and position the rack in the centre. Rinse and dry the sweet potatoes thoroughly, then slice them as thinly as possible. Toss the slices in a small amount of olive oil to lightly coat, then sprinkle with salt. Lay the slices out in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for about 1 hour 30 minutes to 1 hour 45 minutes, flipping the chips halfway through to ensure even cooking. Check every 10 minutes during the second hour to ensure they do not burn. Once the chips are crisp and golden brown, remove them from the oven. Let them rest for 10 minutes to finish crisping up before.

These three super easy, superfood-packed sweet potato recipes are perfect for warming up during chilly winter nights!