7 top-rated 2 kg plant-based protein powders on Amazon India for energy and muscle support

Maintaining daily protein intake can be challenging, especially on a plant-based diet. Many struggle to meet their fitness goals due to small, expensive tubs that run out quickly. Plant-based protein is easier to digest, gentle on the stomach, and eco-friendly, making it an increasingly popular choice. The 2 kg plant-based protein powder pack offers a practical solution, providing a consistent and economical supply of high-quality protein. With this option, you can fuel muscle recovery, support sustained energy, and confidently meet your daily protein targets without the need for constant repurchasing. Power your day with these 2 kg plant-based protein powders to boost energy and stay strong naturally!(Adobe Stock)

Dietician Vandana Verma tells Health Shots, “These protein sources are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals while being low in saturated fat, making them healthy for heart health.”

Benefits of plant protein for energy support?

Nutritionist Eshanka Wahi tells Healthshots that plant-based proteins bring a mix of benefits that support long-term energy, digestion, and overall well-being.

Gentle and steady energy release: Derived from pea, rice, or hemp, plant proteins digest slowly, preventing energy spikes, sustaining endurance, and promoting steady, balanced performance throughout busy days or intense workouts.

Better digestion: Nutritionist Eshanka Wahi tells HealthShots that plant-based protein, being lactose-free and fibre-rich, is gentler on the gut and causes less bloating than dairy options.

Micronutrient and heart‑health benefits: In addition to protein, plant-based powders often come with fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These nutrients support heart health, aid in nutrient absorption, and contribute to overall metabolic balance, as reported by HealthShots .

7 top-rated 2 Kg plant-based protein powders:

HT Shop Now shortlisted these top-rated options based on overall feedback, ratings, and user reviews, ensuring you get products that combine convenience with the benefits of a plant-based approach, all while maintaining smooth digestion and minimising bloating.

Plantigo Clean Plant Protein Powder is a wholesome blend of pea protein, brown rice, and flax, designed for daily protein needs. Naturally free from preservatives and banned substances, it supports muscle recovery, sustained energy, and overall wellness. With its smooth, vanilla flavour, this 1 kg, 2-pack is ideal for men and women seeking a clean, easy-to-digest plant-powered protein boost every day.

Looking for a protein powder that’s gentle on your stomach? Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder blends pea protein with multivitamins, minerals, superfoods, and digestive enzymes for smooth digestion. Its Belgian chocolate flavour makes daily intake enjoyable, supporting muscle recovery, energy, and overall wellness. This 1 kg pack (x2) is perfect for men and women seeking a plant-based, easy-to-digest protein option for everyday nutrition.

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein Pro offers 26g of clean protein per serving, making it a strong pick for muscle recovery and daily strength support. The Indonesian cacao adds a rich taste, while its yeast-powered blend delivers a PDCAAS of 1 for complete amino acid coverage. Designed to be light on the gut, this 1 kg x 2 pack suits anyone seeking a high-quality, plant-based option for consistent post-workout nourishment.

Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder combines pea and brown rice to deliver 23g of protein, 5g of BCAAs, and 22 vitamins and minerals per scoop, ideal for daily strength and steady energy. Its smooth digestion and balanced profile make it a solid fit for beginners and regular lifters. We included it based on strong Amazon feedback and consistent user reviews that praise its taste, mixability, and overall results.

AS-IT-IS Nutrition 100% Pea Protein Isolate provides a clean, single-ingredient formula with 28g of protein per serving, making it a strong choice for vegans seeking purity and easy digestion. With zero additives or flavours, it suits anyone seeking simple, adequate muscle support without gut discomfort. Its smooth mixability and reliable protein delivery make it a practical daily supplement for building strength on a plant-based routine.

NAKPRO Vegan Plant Protein Powder combines pea and brown rice protein to deliver 25.2g of protein per serving, promoting smooth digestion and a complete amino acid profile. For steady energy, mix it into your post-workout shake or morning smoothie to support recovery and daily strength needs. With no added sugar or preservatives, it’s a clean and reliable choice for consistent, plant-based nutrition.

MyFitFuel Clean Plant Pea Protein Isolate brings a smooth Chocolate Delight Swirl flavour, making your daily protein feel more like a treat than a task. With 26.3g protein plus BCAAs and EAAs per serving, it supports muscle repair and steady strength gains. The easy-to-digest pea isolate helps keep your gut comfortable, making it a practical choice for anyone seeking a tasty, reliable plant-based boost in their routine.

FAQ’s: 2 kg plant-based protein powder Who should consider a 2 kg plant-based protein powder? Anyone aiming for steady daily protein—gym-goers, busy professionals, or those seeking a dairy-free option—can benefit from a larger pack.

Are plant-based proteins good for digestion? Yes. Since they’re lactose-free and often fibre-rich, many people find them gentler on the gut with minimal discomfort.

How much protein does one serving usually provide? Most 2 kg plant protein powders offer around 20–28g per serving, depending on the blend.

How did you select the top-rated options? We evaluated products based on Amazon India’s overall feedback, ratings, and detailed user reviews to ensure reliable picks.

