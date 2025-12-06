7 top-rated 2 kg plant-based protein powders on Amazon India for energy and muscle support
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 08:53 am IST
These top-rated 2kg plant-based protein powders can help meet daily protein needs, support energy levels, and aid in effective muscle recovery.
Plantigo Clean Plant Protein Powder | No Preservatives, No Banned Substances | Super Protein Blend Pea Protein, Brown Rice, Flax | Green Protein for Men, Women (Vanilla Flavor- 1 kg x Pack of 2) View Details
₹2,999
Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder - Plant Based Pea c with Multivitamin, Minerals, Superfoods, Digestive Enzymes - Belgian Chocolate Flavour - 1Kg (Pack of 2) View Details
₹3,305
Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein Pro | 26g Protein/Serve | Indonesian Cacao | Yeast Powered Plant-Based Protein | PDCAAS of 1 | Light On Gut, Superior Muscle Recovery - 1kg Pack of 2 View Details
₹5,206
Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Protein Men & Women (Chocolate, 2000 Gm) View Details
₹2,699
AS-IT-IS Nutrition 100% Pea Protein Isolate, 28g Protein, Pure Vegan Plant Protein, Promotes Muscle Building with Easy Digestion, Whey Protein Substitute Designed as Meal Supplement - Unflavoured, Single Ingredient with Zero Adulteration- 2000g (57 servings) View Details
₹1,616
NAKPRO Vegan Plant Protein Powder (Pea & Brown Rice Protein), Chocolate - 2kg | 25.2g Protein, Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids | No Preservatives | No Added Sugar View Details
₹2,249
MyFitFuel Clean Plant Pea Protein Isolate 2Kg (26.3g Protein, 4.7g BCAA, 10.2g EAA) |Easy to Digest | Plant Protein Powder [2Kg, 56 Servings, (Chocolate Delight Swirl)] View Details
₹2,429
