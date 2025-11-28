Need a lighter protein powder option? Try 6 top-rated isolate whey protein choices on Amazon India
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 01:04 pm IST
If regular protein feels too heavy, these six isolate whey picks on Amazon India provide a lighter, easier option for everyday nutrition.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
AS-IT-IS ONE Whey Protein Isolate - 1kg Unflavoured, 30g Protein per Serve. Pure, Clean & Raw, No Amino Spiking View Details
|
₹2,890
|
|
|
MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Isolate (Unflavoured, 1kg) | 27g Protein per Scoop | Easy to Digest View Details
|
₹3,739
|
|
|
NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate 1kg Chocolate | 28g Protein, 6.4g BCAA | Trustified Certified 100% Authentic Supplement Powder & No Adulteration | Low Carbs, Fast Absorbing Whey Protein Powder View Details
|
₹2,659
|
|
|
Isopure Whey Protein Isolate Powder with less than 1.5gm of Carbs and Vitamins for Immune Support - 1 kg Cookies & Cream, Vegetarian protein for Men & Women. Offer Pack View Details
|
|
|
|
The Whole Truth Whey Protein Isolate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 30g Protein per scoop | 7.3g BCAA | No Adulteration | Improved Strength, Faster Recovery & Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details
|
₹4,149
|
|
|
Carbamide Forte Whey Isolate Matrix | Whey Protein Powder | 30g Protein | Belgian Chocolate Flavour - Whey Protein Isolate 1kg View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
View More Products