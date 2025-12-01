7 top-rated plant protein powders for a 30-day weight loss plan to support your 2026 fitness goals
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 03:50 pm IST
If you're trying to stay full, manage your calories, and stick to a 30-day weight loss plan, these plant-based protein options may support your goals.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Protein Supplement For Men & Women (Chocolate Flavour -1000 Gm) View Details
|
₹1,349
|
|
|
Plantigo Clean Plant Protein Powder | No Preservatives, No Banned Substances |Super Protein Blend- Pea, Brown Rice, Flax, Pumpkin 21SuperFoods Vegan Protein For Men, Women (Brazilian Chocolate - 1 Kg) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24 Protein/Serve, 500g Pouch | Indonesian Cacao (Chocolate) | Plant Based Protein, Pea & Rice Isolate | Clean, Easy to Digest | All Essential Amino Acids View Details
|
₹1,241
|
|
|
Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder For Men - Plant Based Protein Powder with Multivitamin, Minerals, Superfoods, Pea Protein, Digestive Enzymes - Belgian Chocolate Flavour - 1kg View Details
|
₹1,695
|
|
|
MYHERB Plant Protein Powder | Pea And Brown Rice Protein Powder | High Protein Powder | 27 gm Protien,21 Vital,6 gm BCCAs |Sugar Free|For Men,Women (1 kg (Pack of 1), Chocolate) View Details
|
|
|
|
Fast&Up Plant Protein - 26g Certified Protein from USA with 4.6g BCAA, 4.8g Glutamine. Smooth & Creamy Protein to Support Muscle Health & Recovery -25 servings, Cookies and Cream flavour View Details
|
₹2,118
|
|
|
Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein - 1 kg View Details
|
₹4,063
|
|
View More Products