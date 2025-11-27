Search
From air purifiers to nebulisers: Guide to 5 products to protect your lungs from winter air pollution at home

By Shivangi Jamwal
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 02:23 pm IST

If winter pollution is making breathing more difficult, these easy-to-use products can provide quick relief and help you support respiratory health.

LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), White

₹5,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Best Purified Air Delivery Rate 387 m3/hr, True HEPA, traps 99.99% Virus, High coverage: 516 Sq Ft, Fast Purification in 7 Mins, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa&GA

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Omron Ultra Compact & Low Noise Compressor Nebulizer NEC-106 For Child & Adult White

₹1,220

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Control D Blue & White Compressor Complete Kit Nebulizer with Child and Adult Masks

₹791

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr Trust USA Compressor Nebulizer Machine Complete Kit for Adults and Kids with Mask (White)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

raydrop Humidifiers for Home, 2.5L Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifiers for Large Room & Bedroom, Top Fill Air Humidifier for Baby Nursery & Plants, Essential Oil Diffuser with Color Lights, Auto Shut-Off

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser, 5 in 1 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Humidifier Vaporizer, Timer and Auto-Off Safety Switch-Yellow

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr Trust USA 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Vaporizer Room Humidifier and Towel Warmer (White)

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Careview Anti Pollution Cotton Reusable Unisex Face Mask, Ear Loop Style (Pack of 10, White) Protective Fold Flat Mask with 6 Layered (With Head Mask Extender)

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yugan N99 Anti Pollution Reusable and Washable Face Masks with 6 Replaceable N99 Filters, Unisex, With Valve, Pack of 1 (Black)

₹422

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OxiClear N99 Anti-Pollution Face Mask

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kyari Sansevieria Green Snake Air Purifier Plant with Green Self Watering Pot

₹309

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ugaoo Peace Lily Live Plant with Self Watering Pot - Spathiphyllum Plant

₹298

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ugaoo Golden Money Plant Indoor With Self Watering Pot

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Winter often brings a surprising contradiction: even though the season feels calm, indoor air quality tends to decline sharply. With windows kept shut to stay warm and outdoor pollution seeping in, the air inside the home can become dense with irritants. This creates a setting where breathing may feel heavier, especially for those already dealing with asthma, nasal congestion, or recurrent throat discomfort. The respiratory system bears the brunt of this seasonal shift. Pollutants can irritate the airways, trigger coughing, and make the lungs work harder than usual. Children, older adults, and individuals with existing sensitivities are particularly vulnerable during these months. That’s why focusing on indoor protection becomes just as important as monitoring outdoor air.

Small upgrades that support respiratory comfort through winter’s polluted air. (Adobe Stock)
Small upgrades that support respiratory comfort through winter’s polluted air. (Adobe Stock)

You can adopt simple daily habits to mitigate the adverse effects of this toxic air, Dr Leelamohan PVR, Consultant Physician at Practo, tells Health Shots. With these tools, ranging from air-cleaning devices to simple nasal and humidification aids, health professionals widely recommend them for supporting clearer breathing at home. Each product plays a specific role in reducing irritated passages or maintaining a more comfortable environment for your airways.

5 essentials to support respiratory health

Long-term exposure to air pollution is associated with increased mortality, lung cancer, pneumonia, and atherosclerosis. Studies have shown that reducing air pollution can lead to significant improvements in health, as reported by the National Library of Medicine.

1. Air purifiers

Pulmonologist and lung transplant specialist Dr Srivatsa Lokeshwaran tells Health Shots that air purifiers with genuine HEPA filters act as a strong first line of defence by trapping 99.97% of fine PM2.5 pollutants that strain the lungs. The filter captures dust, smoke, and other tiny particles before they circulate indoors. For effective cleaning, choose a purifier with the right CADR for your room. Keep it running all day in bedrooms and shared spaces for steady respiratory support.

1.

LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), White
Loading...

2.

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1
Loading...

3.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Best Purified Air Delivery Rate 387 m3/hr, True HEPA, traps 99.99% Virus, High coverage: 516 Sq Ft, Fast Purification in 7 Mins, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa&GA
Loading...

2. Nebuliser

Nebulisers provide quick relief during sudden breathing discomfort, especially when pollution triggers tightness or irritation. They turn saline or doctor-prescribed medication into a fine mist that reaches deep into the airways for faster relief, as reported by the National Library of Medicine. These devices are typically recommended for individuals with asthma or severe allergies, and should only be used under medical supervision. Keep them as an emergency tool during high-pollution days.

4.

Omron Ultra Compact & Low Noise Compressor Nebulizer NEC-106 For Child & Adult White
Loading...

5.

Control D Blue & White Compressor Complete Kit Nebulizer with Child and Adult Masks
Loading...

6.

Dr Trust USA Compressor Nebulizer Machine Complete Kit for Adults and Kids with Mask (White)
Loading...

3. Humidifiers

Humidifiers are household appliances that add moisture to dry air in a particular room or enclosure to prevent it from irritating the respiratory tract. General physician Dr Roohi Pirzada tells HealthShots that in winter, the outdoor air and indoor heating often dry out the respiratory lining, making breathing uncomfortable. A humidifier restores gentle moisture, easing irritation and supporting the lungs’ natural cleaning process by helping mucus move more freely. To maintain a safe environment, keep indoor humidity levels between 40% and 50%, and use clean, distilled water to prevent microbial growth. This simple step brings noticeable comfort during polluted winter months.

7.

raydrop Humidifiers for Home, 2.5L Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifiers for Large Room & Bedroom, Top Fill Air Humidifier for Baby Nursery & Plants, Essential Oil Diffuser with Color Lights, Auto Shut-Off
Loading...

8.

ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser, 5 in 1 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Humidifier Vaporizer, Timer and Auto-Off Safety Switch-Yellow
Loading...

9.

Dr Trust USA 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Vaporizer Room Humidifier and Towel Warmer (White)
Loading...

4. Face mask

When stepping outdoors in polluted winter air, high-filtration masks act as an essential layer of protection. N95 and KN95 masks are designed to block fine particles, such as PM2.5, which helps reduce the amount that reaches your lungs, as reported by the Enviro Research Institute. Their effectiveness depends on a secure fit that prevents air from leaking around the edges. Choosing a certified mask and adjusting it properly offers steady support for your breathing during high-pollution days.

10.

Careview Anti Pollution Cotton Reusable Unisex Face Mask, Ear Loop Style (Pack of 10, White) Protective Fold Flat Mask with 6 Layered (With Head Mask Extender)
Loading...

11.

Yugan N99 Anti Pollution Reusable and Washable Face Masks with 6 Replaceable N99 Filters, Unisex, With Valve, Pack of 1 (Black)
Loading...

12.

OxiClear N99 Anti-Pollution Face Mask

Loading...

5. Indoor plants

Indoor plants such as snake plants or pothos offer light support by absorbing small amounts of VOCs and helping maintain fresher indoor air. They also contribute to a calmer, more breathable space during winter. But here's a catch - air-purifying indoor plants cannot filter PM2.5, so they work best alongside a HEPA purifier, not in place of one.

13.

Kyari Sansevieria Green Snake Air Purifier Plant with Green Self Watering Pot
Loading...

14.

Ugaoo Peace Lily Live Plant with Self Watering Pot - Spathiphyllum Plant
Loading...

15.

Ugaoo Golden Money Plant Indoor With Self Watering Pot
Loading...

  • How does winter pollution affect breathing?

    Cold air traps pollutants indoors, which can irritate the airways and worsen coughing or congestion.

  • Which product offers the strongest protection at home?

    A HEPA air purifier is the most effective for reducing fine particles like PM2.5.

  • Are neti pots safe for daily use?

    Yes, when used with sterile or boiled-and-cooled water and cleaned properly.

  • Do humidifiers help with pollution-related discomfort?

    They ease dryness and soothe irritated airways when kept at a safe 40–50% humidity.

