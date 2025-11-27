From air purifiers to nebulisers: Guide to 5 products to protect your lungs from winter air pollution at home
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 02:23 pm IST
If winter pollution is making breathing more difficult, these easy-to-use products can provide quick relief and help you support respiratory health.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), White View Details
|
₹5,990
|
|
|
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Best Purified Air Delivery Rate 387 m3/hr, True HEPA, traps 99.99% Virus, High coverage: 516 Sq Ft, Fast Purification in 7 Mins, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa&GA View Details
|
|
|
|
Omron Ultra Compact & Low Noise Compressor Nebulizer NEC-106 For Child & Adult White View Details
|
₹1,220
|
|
|
Control D Blue & White Compressor Complete Kit Nebulizer with Child and Adult Masks View Details
|
₹791
|
|
|
Dr Trust USA Compressor Nebulizer Machine Complete Kit for Adults and Kids with Mask (White) View Details
|
|
|
|
raydrop Humidifiers for Home, 2.5L Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifiers for Large Room & Bedroom, Top Fill Air Humidifier for Baby Nursery & Plants, Essential Oil Diffuser with Color Lights, Auto Shut-Off View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser, 5 in 1 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Humidifier Vaporizer, Timer and Auto-Off Safety Switch-Yellow View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Dr Trust USA 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Vaporizer Room Humidifier and Towel Warmer (White) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Careview Anti Pollution Cotton Reusable Unisex Face Mask, Ear Loop Style (Pack of 10, White) Protective Fold Flat Mask with 6 Layered (With Head Mask Extender) View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Yugan N99 Anti Pollution Reusable and Washable Face Masks with 6 Replaceable N99 Filters, Unisex, With Valve, Pack of 1 (Black) View Details
|
₹422
|
|
|
OxiClear N99 Anti-Pollution Face Mask View Details
|
|
|
|
Kyari Sansevieria Green Snake Air Purifier Plant with Green Self Watering Pot View Details
|
₹309
|
|
|
Ugaoo Peace Lily Live Plant with Self Watering Pot - Spathiphyllum Plant View Details
|
₹298
|
|
|
Ugaoo Golden Money Plant Indoor With Self Watering Pot View Details
|
₹299
|
|
View More Products