From air purifiers to nebulisers: Guide to 5 products to protect your lungs from winter air pollution at home

Winter often brings a surprising contradiction: even though the season feels calm, indoor air quality tends to decline sharply. With windows kept shut to stay warm and outdoor pollution seeping in, the air inside the home can become dense with irritants. This creates a setting where breathing may feel heavier, especially for those already dealing with asthma, nasal congestion, or recurrent throat discomfort. The respiratory system bears the brunt of this seasonal shift. Pollutants can irritate the airways, trigger coughing, and make the lungs work harder than usual. Children, older adults, and individuals with existing sensitivities are particularly vulnerable during these months. That’s why focusing on indoor protection becomes just as important as monitoring outdoor air. Small upgrades that support respiratory comfort through winter’s polluted air. (Adobe Stock)

You can adopt simple daily habits to mitigate the adverse effects of this toxic air, Dr Leelamohan PVR, Consultant Physician at Practo, tells Health Shots. With these tools, ranging from air-cleaning devices to simple nasal and humidification aids, health professionals widely recommend them for supporting clearer breathing at home. Each product plays a specific role in reducing irritated passages or maintaining a more comfortable environment for your airways.

5 essentials to support respiratory health

Long-term exposure to air pollution is associated with increased mortality, lung cancer, pneumonia, and atherosclerosis. Studies have shown that reducing air pollution can lead to significant improvements in health, as reported by the National Library of Medicine.

1. Air purifiers

Pulmonologist and lung transplant specialist Dr Srivatsa Lokeshwaran tells Health Shots that air purifiers with genuine HEPA filters act as a strong first line of defence by trapping 99.97% of fine PM2.5 pollutants that strain the lungs. The filter captures dust, smoke, and other tiny particles before they circulate indoors. For effective cleaning, choose a purifier with the right CADR for your room. Keep it running all day in bedrooms and shared spaces for steady respiratory support.

2. Nebuliser

Nebulisers provide quick relief during sudden breathing discomfort, especially when pollution triggers tightness or irritation. They turn saline or doctor-prescribed medication into a fine mist that reaches deep into the airways for faster relief, as reported by the National Library of Medicine. These devices are typically recommended for individuals with asthma or severe allergies, and should only be used under medical supervision. Keep them as an emergency tool during high-pollution days.

3. Humidifiers

Humidifiers are household appliances that add moisture to dry air in a particular room or enclosure to prevent it from irritating the respiratory tract. General physician Dr Roohi Pirzada tells HealthShots that in winter, the outdoor air and indoor heating often dry out the respiratory lining, making breathing uncomfortable. A humidifier restores gentle moisture, easing irritation and supporting the lungs’ natural cleaning process by helping mucus move more freely. To maintain a safe environment, keep indoor humidity levels between 40% and 50%, and use clean, distilled water to prevent microbial growth. This simple step brings noticeable comfort during polluted winter months.

4. Face mask

When stepping outdoors in polluted winter air, high-filtration masks act as an essential layer of protection. N95 and KN95 masks are designed to block fine particles, such as PM2.5, which helps reduce the amount that reaches your lungs, as reported by the Enviro Research Institute. Their effectiveness depends on a secure fit that prevents air from leaking around the edges. Choosing a certified mask and adjusting it properly offers steady support for your breathing during high-pollution days.

5. Indoor plants

Indoor plants such as snake plants or pothos offer light support by absorbing small amounts of VOCs and helping maintain fresher indoor air. They also contribute to a calmer, more breathable space during winter. But here's a catch - air-purifying indoor plants cannot filter PM2.5, so they work best alongside a HEPA purifier, not in place of one.

FAQ’s: 5 essential to support respiratory health How does winter pollution affect breathing? Cold air traps pollutants indoors, which can irritate the airways and worsen coughing or congestion.

Which product offers the strongest protection at home? A HEPA air purifier is the most effective for reducing fine particles like PM2.5.

Are neti pots safe for daily use? Yes, when used with sterile or boiled-and-cooled water and cleaned properly.

Do humidifiers help with pollution-related discomfort? They ease dryness and soothe irritated airways when kept at a safe 40–50% humidity.

