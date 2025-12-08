Fortis cardiologist shares 6 ways woman's heart attack differs from man's: Unexplained sweating, upper back pain

"Heart disease is not one-size-fits-all. It varies from person to person, but on a broader level, women are affected differently from men. While men may show classic signs like clutching the chest during the pain, women may experience much subtler symptoms that are easily overlooked or mistaken for other conditions. Young adults are at risk of a condition called 'arterial stiffness' which may cause heart attacks too.(Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Sanjay Kumar, senior director of cardiology at Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, with 26 years of experience, shared with HT Lifestyle how one can differentiate heart attack symptoms in men and women.

Why is it hard to detect?

Spotting heart issues in women can be tricky, as the signs are not as obvious. The cardiologist explained that this is actually due to differences in the size of the coronary vessels. Dr Kumar explained, “Women typically have smaller coronary vessels and more diffuse plaque distribution, making the disease harder to detect and increasing the chances of recurrence.”

Secondly, the doctor drew attention to the fact that women experience ‘atypical symptoms.' This means they are that the signs are unusual and can be mistaken for other issues like stress or indigestion.

Dr Kumar said, "Women are less likely to have the typical chest pain associated with heart attacks. Instead, they often present with subtle, atypical symptoms that can easily be mistaken for non-cardiac issues.

6 subtle signs of heart problems seen in women

Dr Kumar listed out the atypical signs of heart issues seen in women:

1. Exertional jaw pain

Watch out for jaw pain. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Pain radiating to the jaw during activity is more common in women.

Often mistaken for dental problems or temporomandibular joint (TMJ) issues.

2. Nausea and vomiting

Frequently misinterpreted as acidity, indigestion, or food poisoning.

Can delay timely medical evaluation.

3. Palpitations

A feeling of a fast, irregular, or pounding heartbeat.

It may be dismissed as stress or anxiety, but it can signal reduced blood flow.

4. Upper back pain

Upper back pain is one of the confusing signs. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Common but easily overlooked.

Pain may occur between the shoulder blades or under the breast area, areas that many don’t associate with the heart.

5. Unexplained sweating

Sudden cold sweats without physical exertion.

Often ignored or attributed to hormonal changes, stress, or fatigue.

6. Breathlessness on minimal activity

Shortness of breath even during light work or simple daily tasks.

May occur without chest pain, making it an important warning sign.

The cardiologist further added that these symptoms overlap with other ailments as well. He explained, “While these symptoms are not confirmatory of a heart attack, they raise a strong suspicion of underlying heart disease.” But he reminded if you are seeing one or more of these signs, then it is better to get medical attention to rule out anything.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.