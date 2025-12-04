From raw quail eggs to cottage cheese: Inside Russian President Vladimir Putin’s high-protein, low-sugar diet at age 73

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India for a two-day summit this week, and the visit has prompted another round of curiosity about how he maintains his health at 73. His diet, often referenced in Russian state media, remains one of the few recurring details about his routine. Russian President Vladimir Putin diet explored(HT_PRINT)

A look at what the Russian President eats in a day

Russia Beyond has previously outlined what the president typically eats. Breakfast is the most consistent part of his day. He starts with porridge. Alongside it, a serving of tvorog - a traditional fermented Eastern European fresh cheese - is usually mixed with honey. He follows that with raw quail eggs, taken as a drink rather than cooked. A mix of Beetroot and horseradish juice also features in his breakfast.

He does not consume many sweets. Honey appears to be the main regular sugar source, while ice cream is something he said he eats “from time to time.” In an earlier conversation, Putin noted he prefers rice and buckwheat but has little interest in oats, per Russia Beyond.

Vegetables are a constant. Tomatoes, cucumbers, salad. Between fish and meat, he has said he picks fish, with lamb as another preference. His schedule shapes the rest of the day. In the afternoon, he may have fruit or kefir if available. Dinner is often skipped entirely. When travelling, he tries local dishes but keeps quantities low.

Why nutrition researchers say breakfast fits current science

High-protein meals like the one Putin follows at the start of the day match several findings in nutrition studies. A 2013 study shows that protein-heavy breakfasts trigger stronger satiety responses, with hormones such as PYY and GLP-1 rising more sharply than after carbohydrate-heavy meals.

Another study found a decline in evening snacking among participants who regularly consumed protein-rich breakfasts.

Concerns around skipped meals

But his habit of going long periods without food creates a different metabolic pattern. A 2025 research paper has linked meal skipping to higher glucose spikes at the next meal. A separate study from 2018 showed that uneven meal timing, especially skipping breakfast, increases glucose and insulin fluctuations.

