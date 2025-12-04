Ahead of Putin's visit, Delhi on high alert: SWAT teams, snipers deployed across capital

Ahead of the highly-anticipated visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Delhi has been placed under high alert. Putin is expected to land by Thursday evening for his two-day visit to India. Hoardings with images of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been put up across Delhi ahead of Putin's visit,.(REUTERS)

During this two-day visit, Putin will be meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a private dinner at the PM's residence. Putin and Modi will also be taking part in the 23rd India-Russia annual strategic summit.

Delhi on high alert for Putin visit

Ahead of Putin's arrival, the national capital stays on high alert with SWAT teams and heavy security deployment.

Speaking to news agency PTI, senior police officers said that from the president's arrival to his departure, every movement will be tracked by multiple security units.

"Minute-to-minute coordination is underway, and all concerned agencies have been instructed to maintain maximum vigilance throughout. Over 5,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain strict vigil," the officer told PTI.

Officials from Delhi Police further stated that route security and traffic arrangements will also be monitored.

"All routes mapped for VVIP movement have been secured in advance. Traffic advisories will be issued from time to time to minimise inconvenience to commuters. Anti-drone systems will be in place," another official told the news agency.

A multi-layered security grid has also been formed with SWAT teams, anti-terror units, snipers and quick-reaction teams stationed at sensitive points.

What's on agenda for Putin visit?

Upon arriving in Delhi, Putin will be hosted by PM Modi for a private dinner at his residence. Along with this, the Russian president is also expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu.

A discussion on trade and economic cooperation and other "promising projects" in industrial cooperation, innovative technologies, transport, peaceful space exploration, mining, healthcare and labour migration programmes is also expected.

