Putin arrives in India today: Su-57 jets, bilateral trade among topics on agenda; dinner planned with PM Modi

India is all set to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin, his first visit to the country since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Putin will arrive in Delhi on Thursday evening for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive on Delhi for a two-day visit on December 4. (AFP)

The talks during Putin's two-day visit will focus on deepening defence ties, as well as on trade and energy cooperation.

Also read: 150 IndiGo flights cancelled as roster norms rock airline

Some highlights of Putin's India visit agenda include meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, a private dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after arriving in Delhi, discussion on trade and economic cooperation and other "promising projects" in industrial cooperation, innovative technologies, transport, peaceful space exploration, mining, healthcare and labour migration programmes, according to Putin's aide Yury Ushakov who noted that the bilateral political dialogue between India and Russia remains “regular and confidential”.

Also read: Pete Hegseth's Signal chat use on Yemen strike put US troops at risk, finds Pentagon watchdog

The President's visit also assumes significance as it comes months after the US's punitive actions against New Delhi, imposing 50% tariffs on Indian imports.

Also read: Amid Karnataka CM tussle, Shivakumar heads to Delhi, Siddaramaiah says he ‘will go only if party calls’

Here is what we know about the Modi-Putin talks being held in New Delhi on December 4 and 5: