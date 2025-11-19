Cardiologist reveals if your heart likes morning coffee: ‘Adults with atrial fibrillation used to 1 coffee a day…’

What if your heart actually likes your morning coffee? For years, people have been warned against consuming coffee as it may affect the functioning of their heart. But how relevant are these assumptions? Your heart is individual. Your habits should be too. (Pexels)

According to Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD, cardiologist, we have all heard advice, such as: “Coffee triggers atrial fibrillation (AFib), don’t drink caffeine, cut it out to protect your heart.” However, a new study presented this week at the American Heart Association meeting just challenged that completely.

Does your heart like your morning coffee?

Citing the research presented on November 9 at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2025, Dr Yaranov revealed that in adults with atrial fibrillation, who were already used to one cup of coffee a day, the people who kept drinking coffee ‘had fewer heart rhythm episodes than those who quit.’

He explained, “Sometimes the body stays calmer when you don’t disrupt what’s already stable. This is not about drinking more. This is not about energy drinks. This is not about starting coffee if you never drink it. This is about your normal pattern and how your heart responds.”

The cardiologist noted that some hearts are sensitive to caffeine, while others are not. “Your heart is individual. Your habits should be too,” he stressed.

What did the study find?

According to the study, “adults treated for AFib who drank a daily cup of coffee were 39 percent less likely to have an irregular heart rhythm episode compared to those who avoided all caffeinated products.”

The results of the 200-person trial may challenge the common belief that caffeine spurs more abnormal heart rhythms, such as AFib.

However, researchers say it is reasonable for healthcare professionals to allow their AFib patients to try naturally caffeinated drinks like tea and coffee if they enjoy them. “However, some people may still find that caffeine, including caffeinated coffee, may trigger or worsen their AFib symptoms,” it highlighted.

