Physician warns ‘never skip brushing teeth at night’ as poor oral hygiene is linked to high risk of heart failure

Do you brush your teeth before bed? Brushing your teeth twice a day - once after you wake up and again before you sleep - is the foundation of oral hygiene. Often, many people skip brushing their teeth, claiming they are too tired or it just slipped their mind. However, skipping it every night could cost your health and increase your risk of cardiovascular diseases. If you skip brushing your teeth at night, you might be doing more than just risking cavities.

Dr Kunal Sood, a double-board-certified MD and general physician, in an October 10 Instagram post, highlighted that research suggests skipping it might do more than just risk cavities; it could also affect your heart health.

According to Dr Sood, a June 2023 study shows that not brushing your teeth before sleep increases your risk of cardiovascular disease. He stated, “If you skip brushing your teeth at night, you might be doing more than just risking cavities.” The research found that poor oral hygiene is linked to a higher risk of heart disease and heart failure.

How are oral hygiene and heart diseases linked?

Dr Sood explained that the theory is that bacteria from your mouth can enter your bloodstream, triggering inflammation that affects your heart over time. He pointed out that while scientists have not proven that bad oral hygiene directly causes heart disease, they have found a strong connection.

“People who brush more often tend to have healthier hearts. Studies show that brushing at least three times a day and getting regular dental cleanings are linked to a lower risk of heart disease,” he highlighted.

Additionally, he pointed out that gum disease, missing teeth, and poor oral care have been associated with higher cardiovascular risk. “Keeping up with your oral hygiene is one of the easiest ways to support your heart health,” he suggested.

