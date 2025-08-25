Stress, alcohol and poor oral hygiene: Oncologist shares how these 3 factors can trigger tongue cancer

Originating from the cells of the tongue, tongue cancer is a common type of cancer, often charactersised by early symptoms of persistent red or white patches, sores, pain or numbness, and difficulty with movement or speaking. While HPV infections, alcohol and tobacco consumption are some of the main risk factors of tongue cancer, stress, and poor oral hygiene can also contribute heavily. Also read | Getting red patches inside mouth? Oncologist says beware of these 7 signs of tongue cancer Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to tongue cancer.(Image by brgfx on Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. K. Sreekanth, senior consultant surgical oncologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad explained how these key factors can increase the risk of tongue cancer.

How alcohol leads to tongue cancer risk:

“Excessive alcohol intake is one of the major risk factors for oral cancers, including tongue cancer. When alcohol breaks down in the body, it produces acetaldehyde, a toxic compound that damages DNA and promotes cancer development. Regular heavy drinking also weakens the body’s natural defense system and makes it easier for harmful substances to penetrate tissues.People who consume high amounts of alcohol daily are several times more likely to develop oral cancer compared to non-drinkers,” said the oncologist.

What to do: Limiting alcohol use is not only important for liver and heart health but also plays a vital role in preventing oral cancers.

How stress leads to tongue cancer risk:

"When someone is under constant stress, the body releases stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline for a long time. These hormones can weaken the immune system, reduce the body's ability to repair damaged cells, and make it easier for unhealthy cells to grow. Over time, this can create conditions in the mouth and tongue that increase the risk of cancer. While stress alone may not directly cause tongue cancer, it can act as a trigger that makes other risk factors, like tobacco or poor oral health, even more harmful," explained Dr K. Sreekanth.

What to do: tress management is as important for your physical health as it is for your mental well-being.

Poor oral hygiene can lead to tongue cancer.(Sora Shimazaki)

How poor oral hygiene leads to tongue cancer risk:

The oncologist added, “Poor oral hygiene increases oral cancer risk by causing chronic inflammation and infections in the mouth. When gums and tissues are not properly cleaned and get repeatedly inflamed, the immune system stays overworked, making it harder to detect and eliminate abnormal cells. Bacteria in an unclean mouth produce toxins that damage DNA and disrupt normal cell repair process, which can trigger uncontrolled cell growth leading to cancer formation.”

Emphasising on how oral diseases can elevate the risk of tongue cancer, the doctor said, “Gum disease, tooth decay, and untreated oral infections further create an environment where harmful bacteria thrive, raising the chances of oral cancers like squamous cell carcinoma. Poor oral care also increases the harmful effects of tobacco and alcohol, people who neglect oral hygiene and drink heavily may face up to five times higher cancer risk.”

What to do: Regular brushing, dental checkups, and healthy oral practices are essential not only for preventing cavities and gum disease but also for lowering long-term cancer susceptibility.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.