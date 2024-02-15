Top signs of mouth cancer that can be seen in your teeth

Mouth cancer among many other kinds of cancer can be highly preventable with lifestyle modifications and getting rid of bad habits including chewing of tobacco, drinking alcohol, or smoking cigarettes. Also known as oral cancer, it forms in the oral mouth cavity which includes all parts of your mouths be it lips, gums, tongue, cheeks, and roof of the mouth. The abnormal growth of the cells in the mouth can be prevented by taking care of the mouth hygiene by the way of proper cleaning be it brushing teeth, flossing, replacing toothbrushes from time to time. The sixth most common cancer across the world, mouth cancer affects more men than women due to their addictive habits of chewing tobacco, supari or pan masala. (Also read | Oral cancer: Causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment) In addition to being the sixth most frequent cancer worldwide, mouth cancer is one of the most common among Indian men(Freepik)

"In addition to being the sixth most frequent cancer worldwide, mouth cancer is one of the most common among Indian men. This significantly associated with tobacco chewing habits and also chewing of a number of substances readily available in our country, including supari, pan masala, and other related items. Typically, these are items available in little sachets and hung out in pouches all over the country, making it is easily accessible," says Dr Vijay V. Haribhakti, Chair, Oncology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Signs of mouth cancer that can be seen in your teeth

Cancer due to sharp teeth that can injure tissues in mouth

A poor dental condition intimately can also lead to two types of cancers. One of them is caused by cavies’ teeth - teeth that are sharp, and teeth that injure the tissues in the mouth.

"Now this can be true for the tongue as well as the teeth. There are signs that are typically connected to cancer of the gums or jaw. We also need to be aware of the symptoms and how they relate to dental conditions. These are the signs that are typically connected to cancer of the gums or jaw. Thus, the most crucial consideration is: Is there a sore that hasn't healed in a very long time," says Dr Vijay.

Undefined infection around teeth and gum

"Another factor is the state of the patients' teeth when they chew on a daily basis. They can be impacted by loose teeth, an ulcer encircling the jaw, swollen gums, jaw swelling, or occasionally excruciating pain that won't go away. What one has to realise is that the correct action is necessary. Therefore, person with long term chewing habits who has an undefined infection around the gums and teeth is advised to go to an expert rather than go to an ordinary dentist who is not aware of the cancer risk and can perform an extraction Because it is strictly forbidden to undertake an extraction when cancer is still in the bed. The patient may suffer as a result," adds Dr Vijay.

Other signs of mouth cancer

Dr Mohsin Shaikh, Associate Consultant, Surgical Oncologist, Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Head & Neck Cancer Institute of India shares a comprehensive list of symptoms that can indicate mouth cancer.

Changes in voice: Noticeable changes in voice quality or hoarseness for a prolonged duration can be indicative of nasal, nasopharyngeal, laryngeal or vocal cord cancer.

Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia): Difficulty or pain while swallowing, foreign body sensation, regurgitation of undigested food may be indicative of throat or esophageal cancer.

Lumps or masses: Any persistent lumps or masses in the neck, throat, or mouth require immediate attention, as they could be indicative of cancerous growth.

Chronic bad breath (Halitosis): Unresolved bad breath despite oral hygiene practices may be a sign of oral tumours in the tongue or jaw.

Persistent mouth sores: Sores or ulcers in the mouth that don't heal could be indicative of oral cancer, emphasizing the importance of regular dental check-ups.

Difficulty moving the jaw: Tumours affecting the bones, muscles, or nerves of the head and neck region can lead to difficulty in opening the mouth, known as trismus.

Dental changes: Spontaneous tooth loss, loose teeth, or ill-fitting dentures can serve as indicators of jaw cancer.

What to do if you notice a sore in mouth that isn't healing

Dr Vijay suggests ruling out diabetes first and if no other reason is found, one must get a biopsy done for a sore that does not heal.

"One must rule out diabetes or other similar conditions if there is a sore on the outside of the tongue that is not healing. Additionally, the tooth needs to be tried to heal if all other options are exhausted. It is necessary to think about getting a biopsy if the sore does not heal. These sores ulcers are painless, can progress in size without pain. On the other hand, discomfort may occur if there is an infection linked to the ulcer," says Dr Vijay.

"So, one has to look at signs of a swelling ulcer, a non-healing ulcer with extreme suspension, especially in person with poor dental and chewing habits. A person who has restricted mouth opening due to a condition called oral Submucous fibroses, has to be monitored," he adds.

Therefore, one should seek an expert advice, and go for a proper diagnosis, and should not ignore an ulcer which is doesn’t heal and of course, go for a dental extraction for a loose tooth if it is in the presence of suspicious bed of tissue.

"Early detection serves as a fundamental pillar in the ongoing battle against cancers, a diverse category of malignancies impacting vital areas like the mouth, throat, nose, and sinuses. The ability to identify subtle signs and symptoms proves paramount, offering a window for timely intervention that can potentially enhance treatment outcomes and overall prognosis," adds the expert.