Physician explains the link between gut health and immunity: ‘One antibiotic course can kill 30 to 50% of good…’

Your gut does far more than just digest food - it acts as the command centre for your overall health. From supporting immunity to regulating hormones, mood, and energy levels, gut health plays a vital role in keeping the entire body in balance. When it’s out of sync, the effects can ripple through every system - showing up as fatigue, acne, bloating, or even mood swings. According to Dr Kiani, antibiotics overuse can have a negative impact on gut health.(Unsplash)

Dr Sarah Kiani, a primary care physician and the founder of ZEAM Health and Wellness, shares four essential facts about gut health everyone should know. In an Instagram video posted on October 23, the physician highlights the importance of gut health and its connection with the body’s immune system.

Your body gives subtle signs

According to Dr Kiani, “Your body whispers before it screams.” Common issues like bloating, fatigue, acne and even irregular menstrual cycles are anything but random, and can point towards early signs of inflammation caused by gut issues. She highlights, “They’re early messages from your body asking you to pay attention before disease shows up. Listening early prevents breaking later.”

Gut is your second brain

Dr Kiani emphasises, “70 to 80 percent of our immune cells live in our gut wall. So every antibiotic, every antacid, every processed meal literally chips away at that barrier - leading to inflammation that affects your skin, brain, and hormones.” She highlights that your gut is not only responsible for digestion, but it regulates your entire system.

Overuse of antibiotics creates chronic illness

According to the physician, one antibiotic course can kill 30 to 50 percent of good gut bacteria. She explains, “That loss changes nutrient absorption, estrogen metabolism, and even immune signalling, which is why many women notice bloating, acne, or fatigue after repeated antibiotic use.”

Inflammation is the body’s silent alarm

Dr Kiani explains that inflammation is behind autoimmune flares, acne, joint pain, and even depression. She stresses, “You won’t see it on a standard panel - you’ll feel it first: fatigue, bloating, brain fog. CRP, homocysteine, and fasting insulin reveal what basic labs miss.”

