Gut health expert reveals 3 supplements that support his fitness routine: From prebiotics to protein powder

Maintaining good gut health is important for fitness as it affects how well we perform and recover from workouts. Recent research published in the journal Medicine in Microecology shows how a balanced gut microbiome plays a key role in our health. What we eat greatly influences our fitness results. Gut health expert Dr Arpit Bansal recommends adding prebiotics, probiotics, and protein shakes to diets to boost physical endurance and overall well-being. He says focusing on gut health can help to reach peak performance and support long-term vitality in our fitness journeys. Which is better for gut health, prebiotics or probiotics?(Adobe Stock)

Prebiotics vs probiotics vs protein shakes

"As a gut health specialist and surgeon who lives the fitness journey every day, I often get questions about what helps with performance and longevity: prebiotics, probiotics, or protein shakes. The answer is that it's not about choosing one over the others. It is about finding a good balance among them," Dr Arpit Bansal, Gut Health and Longevity Specialist, tells Health Shots. He explains some common misunderstandings about these supplements:

Protein shakes

Protein shakes are made of protein powder. When you choose shakes without added sugars or preservatives, they can be a great source of amino acids. These amino acids help with muscle repair, recovery, and stamina, which is important for someone like me who works out, runs, and stays active. "I use protein shakes to help my nutrition, but they are not a substitute for whole foods", he explains.

Prebiotics and probiotics

“Fitness is often linked to muscle health, but gut health is just as important. I like to think of the gut as a thriving internal rainforest that needs a variety of plants to stay healthy,” says Dr Bansal.

Probiotics are good live bacteria found in foods like yoghurt, kefir, and other fermented foods. They add helpful strains to your gut microbiome and support a healthy digestive system.

Prebiotics are foods that help good bacteria in your gut grow. They are found in fibre-rich foods like garlic, onions, bananas, asparagus, and oats. Eating these foods ensures that beneficial bacteria in your gut thrive.

When your gut microbiome is balanced and diverse, it helps you in many ways beyond just better digestion. A healthy microbiome improves how you absorb nutrients, speeds up recovery, reduces inflammation, and even boosts brain function. This balance distinguishes between just training hard and actually feeling energised and strong.

Doctor shares his daily habits for gut health

Post-workout nutrition: “After my workouts, I usually have a protein shake, sometimes adding fibre or seeds. This helps my muscles recover and gives extra nutrition to my gut,” shares Dr Bansal.

Fermented foods: "Every day, I make an effort to include different fermented foods in my meals. Foods like yoghurt, kimchi, and sauerkraut are important staples that add helpful probiotics to my diet", he notes.

Fruits and vegetable: “I eat a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables that are high in prebiotic fibres. This variety gives my gut different types of nourishment, which helps keep my gut bacteria healthy and diverse,” he explains.

Besides this, he underlines the importance of listening to one's body. Symptoms like bloating, fatigue, or discomfort are signs that I need to pay attention to my health. I often adjust my diet or routine based on these signals," he adds.

Dr Bansal also does not ignore the connection between muscles, microbes, and mind. He sums up: “Protein shakes help me recover after workouts. They replace what I lose and give me the energy I need for intense exercise. Probiotics and prebiotics are important for my gut health. They help improve my overall well-being and support my mental clarity.”

Benefits of balancing prebiotics, probiotics, and protein

Let’s look at the main benefits of adding prebiotics, probiotics, and protein shakes to your daily routine:

Enhanced recovery: Protein shakes help repair muscles and speed up recovery after exercise. This allows you to train consistently.

Protein shakes help repair muscles and speed up recovery after exercise. This allows you to train consistently. Improved digestion: A healthy gut helps you digest food better and absorb nutrients more effectively. When you support your gut with prebiotics and probiotics, you can feel more energetic and more nutritious.

A healthy gut helps you digest food better and absorb nutrients more effectively. When you support your gut with prebiotics and probiotics, you can feel more energetic and more nutritious. Decreased inflammation: Both probiotics and healthy food choices can help lower inflammation in the body. This is important for living a long and healthy life.

Both probiotics and healthy food choices can help lower inflammation in the body. This is important for living a long and healthy life. Mental clarity: A healthy gut can improve your mood and enhance your cognitive function. This helps you focus better and feel more positive about life.

A healthy gut can improve your mood and enhance your cognitive function. This helps you focus better and feel more positive about life. Overall well-being: When balanced, this combination of nutrients helps your immune system stay healthy, keeps your hormones in balance, and makes it easier for you to handle stress.

