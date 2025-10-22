Gut health expert reveals his 5 daily habits to stay younger for longer: Hydrogen water, fermented foods and good sleep

The quest for staying youthful goes beyond just ageing. It is closely linked to our lifestyle choices, especially our gut health. Recent findings in bioaging science show that a healthy gut can affect how long we live. According to research supported by the National Institute of Ageing and published in the journal Nature Metabolism, biological changes in the gut microbiome as we age may be connected to overall healthy ageing and increased survival rates. This link suggests that taking care of our gut not only boosts our overall well-being but also helps us enjoy life longer. By caring for our gut, we can find ways to live a healthier and longer life. What are the five things to do every day to live longer?(Adobe Stock)

What are the 5 lifestyle habits affecting longevity?

“As a gut health specialist, I have adopted five daily habits that synchronise with gut biology, helping me stay biologically younger while promoting overall wellness,” Dr Arpit Bansal, Gut Health and Longevity Specialist, tells Health Shots. To help you embark on this journey, the expert shares his five daily habits that help keep him younger for longer.

1. Hydration with molecular hydrogen

"One of the cornerstones of my daily routine is hydration with molecular hydrogen. I never leave the house without my hydrogen water bottle. Molecular hydrogen is known to be a powerful antioxidant that reduces cellular inflammation and oxidative stress at the cellular level," he explains. Staying properly hydrated helps with digestion and keeps our gut healthy. This practice also slows down the effects of ageing by reducing oxidative stress, which can harm our cells over time.

Benefits:

Reduces oxidative stress

Supports proper digestion

Strengthens gut microbiota

Slows down the ageing process

2. Sleep rituals that support the gut

"I keep a regular sleep schedule and take sleep hygiene seriously, just like my everyday habits. I aim for 7-8 hours of good sleep each night and go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. An important part of my evening routine is not eating at least three hours before bed. This break helps my gut recover by stopping food from raising blood sugar levels and putting stress on my digestive system. A rested gut supports my overall health and helps me stay strong," he advises.

Benefits:

Improves digestion and gut recovery

Stabilises blood sugar levels

Enhances overall sleep quality

Supports hormonal balance

3. Incorporating fermented foods daily

"Each day, I make it a point to include a portion of fermented foods in my diet. Our Indian kitchens are treasure troves of gut-friendly options like dahi (yoghurt), chutneys, and other fermented delights," he mentions. These foods are high in probiotics, which help to increase the variety of microbes in the gut. This boosts the immune system. A diverse gut is important for health and longevity. It helps prevent illness and supports overall well-being.

Benefits:

Increases gut microbial diversity

Enhances immune system resilience

Supports digestive health

Promotes nutrient absorption

4. Purpose-driven supplements for gut health

"I pay attention to the supplements I take, making sure each choice is helpful. I include Vitamin D3K2, known as the "little miracle" molecule. This vitamin supports my bones and immune system and helps grow Akkermansia, a key bacterium in the gut that contributes to longevity. I also take different types of magnesium: glycinate for sleep, citrate for digestion, and threonate for brain health." This combination helps the gut-brain axis work well. As a result, it improves relaxation, reduces stress, and boosts resilience.

Benefits:

Supports gut microbiome health

Enhances cognitive function

Aids in stress management

Promotes overall mental health

5. Movement and ‘blue mind’ reset

"Daily movement is a vital part of my routine. I run, go to the gym, or swim regularly. Physical activity is important for my health. My key practice for longevity involves water immersion, like ice baths and water meditation. These activities help my body relax, improve my heart rate variability, and decrease inflammation. This 'blue mind effect' not only refreshes my body but also boosts my mood, helping me think clearly and stay strong mentally", he shares.

Benefits:

Reduces stress and inflammation

Enhances mental clarity and mood

Boosts cardiovascular health

Aids in recovery and overall well-being

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)