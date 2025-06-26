Urologist explains role of gut microbiota in kidney health and diseases: ‘To avoid kidney issues, focus on gut health’

Your gut is one of the most important parts of your body. Several studies now show that a healthy gut means overall wellbeing, and have linked it to a healthy immune system, good mental health, and lower risk of autoimmune diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, cardiovascular disease, and even cancer. Did you know that a healthy gut is also associated with your kidney health? To avoid kidney-related issues and maintain good overall health, focus on gut health. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr AK Jayaraj, MBBS, MS -Urology, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Chennai, explained the role of gut microbiota in kidney health and disease.

The role of gut microbiota

Known for its role in digestion and immune function, microbiota involves gazillions of microorganisms existing in the human gut. According to the urologist, if there is an imbalance of the microbiome, known as dysbiosis, it leads to health issues. “During this stage, it could trigger kidney disease and hamper everyday life. Dysbiosis induces uremic toxins like indole and p-cresol, causing the buildup of harmful substances,” he explained.

In individuals facing kidney issues, the toxins accumulate or, worse, mingle with the blood flow. (Shutterstock)

He also stated that: “Usually, healthy gut toxins get filtered out by the kidneys, but with individuals facing kidney issues, for example, chronic kidney disease or intestinal permeability (leaky gut), the toxins accumulate or, worse, mingle with the blood flow.”

In such situations, the patient often faces several issues, such as:

Cardiovascular issues

Inflammation in the body

Toxin buildup, leading to kidney impairment or a reduction in kidney function

A healthy gut means a healthy kidney

Per Dr Jayaraj, to improve health or address gut problems, medical examinations or routine checkups are necessary. He explained: “For instance, an individual needs to get checked with urine and blood tests. In some extreme cases, stool tests are advised to evaluate the status of gut health and prescribe medications to reduce toxins.”

In conclusion, he added, “To avoid kidney-related issues and maintain good overall health, focusing on gut health plays a vital role. Indulging in regular medical examinations keeps individuals informed and diagnoses any early diseases.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.