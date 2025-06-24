Doctor says ‘immunity begins at home’; shares smarter habits for children against new COVID-19 variant

A new COVID-19 variant is on the rise, and has been identified as the "Nimbus" variant, also known as NB.1.8.1, known for causing a “razor blade throat”, per reports. The WHO assessed the additional risk to the global public as currently low, and existing COVID-19 vaccines to be effective in preventing severe disease. However, taking precautions, especially with kids, shouldn't be ignored. The new COVID variant appears to cause milder illness than earlier variants, but its rapid spread still poses a threat, particularly to children.

Ensuring your child's safety

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Michelle Shah, paediatric lifestyle medicine specialist and public health professional, shared smarter habits to boost your child's immunity during the resurgence of the Omicron sub-variants like JN.1.16, LF.7, and NB.1.8.1

“India is once again seeing a gradual resurgence of COVID-19 cases, driven by highly transmissible Omicron sub-variants like JN.1.16, LF.7, and NB.1.8.1. Though these strains appear to cause milder illness than earlier variants, their rapid spread still poses a threat, particularly to children under 12 and those with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or immune compromise. Vaccination remains vital, but daily routines are what quietly train a child’s immune system over time,” Dr Michelle said.

These strains appear to cause milder illness than earlier variants, but their rapid spread still poses a threat. (Shutterstock)

She suggested that families go beyond the basics to build immunity in ways that are science-backed, yet surprisingly simple. Here's what she suggested:

1. Feed the clock, not just the child

“Our immune cells follow circadian rhythms. Eating meals at consistent times (especially a protein-rich breakfast within 90 minutes of waking) can optimise immune regulation and reduce inflammatory markers. Erratic eating disrupts metabolic-immune synchrony,” Dr Michelle explained.

2. Introduce morning natural light before screens

Morning sunlight within the first hour of waking helps reset the circadian clock and boosts serotonin production. “It indirectly supports immune homeostasis. Open curtains, step outside or have breakfast near a window before reaching for devices,” she suggested.

3. Cultivate a weekly ‘nature dose’

“Just 2 hours per week in green spaces reduces pro-inflammatory cytokines and enhances Natural Killer (NK) cell activity, your child’s first line of viral defence. Whether it’s a nature walk, outdoor story time or barefoot garden play, nature is medicine,” Dr Michelle said.

4. Teach the 'sun-sleep-soil' triangle

Lastly, the expert advised empowering older children by teaching them a simple formula: ‘Sunlight daily + Good sleep + Time in soil = Strong body soldiers.’

“Framing immunity as something they can ‘train’ makes them more likely to adopt healthy habits,” she added.

Are our schools prepared?

Dr Michelle also stressed that with rising cases, we must ask ourselves, ‘Are our schools prepared?’ Here’s what schools and parents can do together:

Ensure proper ventilation in classrooms and common areas. Cross-ventilation, open-air classrooms or simple HEPA filters can reduce airborne transmission effectively.

Reinforce hand hygiene habits with handwashing stations. When handwashing is integrated into transitions (after play, before snacks), it stops being a “rule” and becomes a reflex.

Keep sick children at home. Staying home when unwell should be reframed as a civic contribution, not an inconvenience.

Monitor absentee spikes to detect early signs of outbreaks.

“Let’s not wait for the numbers to rise dramatically before reactivating basic safety protocols. A proactive approach can prevent the need for drastic measures later,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.