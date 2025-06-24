Salman Khan reveals struggle with brain aneurysm: Know about the medical condition, risk factors, diagnosis, treatment

During his appearance on the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3, Salman Khan dropped a bomb as he casually revealed to his fans the medical issues that he is currently battling. The superstar shared that he has a brain aneurysm, trigeminal neuralgia, and AV malformation. Salman Khan shared on The Great Indian Kapil Show that he has a brain aneurysm, trigeminal neuralgia, and AV malformation.

While trigeminal neuralgia is a chronic pain condition which causes intense pain, like an electric shock, on one side of the face, AV malformation is an abnormal tangle of blood vessels that causes problems with the connections between your arteries and veins. It most often occurs in the spinal cord and in the brain, but can develop elsewhere in the body as well. per the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Meanwhile, brain aneurysms are a severe medical condition that, if not treated, can be disastrous. Even though a brain aneurysm is common, if it ruptures, it can become life-threatening. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anil Venkitachalam, consultant neurologist, KJ Somaiya Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, explained what this medical condition is, the risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment.

What is an aneurysm?

According to Dr Venkitachalam, an aneurysm is an enlargement or ballooning of a brain artery, which can rupture and cause a brain haemorrhage. “Awareness of risk factors, warning symptoms, and advantages of early screening and diagnosis will prevent rupture and enhance patient outcomes,” he stressed.

The risk factors: Women and adults are at danger

Per the neurologist, there are many important risk factors that make the development of a brain aneurysm more likely. Here are some important risk factors:

First-degree relatives with brain aneurysms

Genetic predisposition

Smoking

Hypertension

Age and sex

“Aneurysms occur more often in women and in adults, and some genetic diseases, including polycystic kidney disease, are risk factors. Smoking is one of the important risk factors for aneurysm development and rupture, and high blood pressure can make blood vessel walls weaker and more susceptible to aneurysm formation,” the neurologist explained.

Headaches are linked to brain aneurysm. (Pexels)

Warning symptoms

Here are some warning signs of a brain aneurysm that you should look out for, per the neurologist:

Severe headache

Nausea and vomiting

Changes in vision

Seizures and visual disturbance

Weakness or numbness

Prevention

Dr Venkitachalam stressed that early detection and screening are indeed important in preventing rupture and enhancing patient outcomes. “Early diagnosis facilitates preventive treatment, which prevents rupture and its catastrophic outcomes. Early diagnosis can also enable less invasive procedures, including endovascular coiling or clipping, which can greatly enhance patient outcomes and minimise morbidity and mortality,” he explained.

Treatment

Per Dr Venkitachalam, surgical clipping, endovascular coiling, or flow diversion are some of the treatments based on the size and location of the aneurysm.

“Based on the size and location of the aneurysm, aneurysm shape and morphology, and the patient's health, neurosurgeons and neurologists evaluate the risk of rupture. Treatment or observation depends on the patient's risk factor profile, aneurysm characteristics, and overall health,” the neurologist explained.

“An unruptured brain aneurysm can be a source of great anxiety and distress. Supportive treatment like counselling and therapy, support groups, education and awareness can assist an individual in dealing with anxiety and emotional distress,” he added.

Lastly, Dr Venkitachalam suggested educating oneself about the condition and treatments to assist in making informed choices. “Patients with an unruptured aneurysm need to work closely with their treatment team to create an individualised treatment plan and discuss concerns about psychological and quality-of-life issues,” he advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.