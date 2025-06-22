Salman Khan casually reveals he has brain aneurysm, AV malformation: ‘Iske bawajood kaam kar rahe hain’

Salman Khan made a roaring comeback on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Saturday, becoming the new season's first guest. Beating all rumours of an unfit look, Salman looked the most fit he's looked in months; however, he is still suffering from severe health issues. Salman Khan will be the first guest on the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Salman Khan reveals his health issues

During the episode, Salman spoke very casually about all the diseases and struggles he's living with. He was asked about getting married by host Kapil Sharma, when the actor spoke about how hard it is to build wealth and how easily a woman might take it all with her after a divorce. He said that he is working at 59 years old despite many health issues and doesn't have it in him to start from scratch anymore, in case the ‘wife’ decides to take ‘half his money.'

“Hum ye jo daily ki haddiyan tudwa rahe hain, pasliyan toot gai, trigeminal neuralgia ke sath kaam kar rahe hain, aneurysm hai brain mein uske bawajood kaam kar rahe hain. AV malformation hai, uske bawajood chal rahe hain (I'm out here breaking my bones every day — ribs are fractured, I'm working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, there's an aneurysm in the brain, yet I'm still working. There’s also an AV malformation, and still, I'm carrying on),” he said.

“All of this is going on in my life. Aur jahan unka mood satka, woh aadha humara leke chala gaya. Ye younger age mein hota toh theek tha, phirse kama lete. Ab wapis se… (And the moment their mood soured, they will take away half of what I had. Had this happened when I was younger, it would've been fine — I could’ve earned it all back. But now, starting over again…)”

Salman has previously spoken about trigeminal neuralgia at a Dubai event for his movie Tubelight in 2017. He said that he was suffering from a painful facial nerve disorder, also called the suicide disease because many patients develop suicidal tendencies.

What is trigeminal neuralgia?

Trigeminal neuralgia is a chronic nerve condition causing sudden, severe facial pain, often described as electric shock-like. It affects the trigeminal nerve, which transmits sensations from the face to the brain. Pain typically occurs on one side of the face—around the jaw, cheek, or eye—and can be triggered by simple actions like brushing teeth, chewing, or even wind.

What is brain aneurysm?

A brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain caused by a weakened vessel wall. It often develops silently and may not show symptoms unless it ruptures. A ruptured aneurysm leads to bleeding in the brain, called a hemorrhagic stroke, which can be life-threatening.

What is AV malformation?

An arteriovenous malformation (AV malformation or AVM) is a rare defect in the connection between arteries and veins, usually in the brain or spine. In a normal system, arteries carry blood to tissues and veins carry it back. In an AVM, this network is tangled, and blood flows directly from arteries to veins, bypassing capillaries. This can cause bleeding, seizures, headaches, or neurological issues. AVMs are often congenital and may not show symptoms until a rupture occurs, which can be dangerous.