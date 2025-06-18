COVID cases: Know about the daily wellness routine to stay prepared and healthy
As COVID cases rise and new variants surface, experts explain what it means and how to stay healthy.
COVID cases are rising, and there are a lot of concerns about the increasing numbers. There's also a variant, which raises questions about its severity and what it means. But instead of panicking, staying well-informed is the first line of protection. With appropriate, reliable information and by staying calm, one can easily navigate this phase with confidence. From knowing the ideal wellness routine to understanding the latest strain, you can stay prepared, protected and proactive during this uncertain COVID season.
HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand the latest COVID-19 developments about the emerging variant, along with practical ways to stay prepared.
New variant
Prof. (Dr) Balram Bhargava, former Director General of ICMR and Secretary of the Department of Health Research, who played a central role in managing the COVID-19 response in India, shared with HT Lifestyle about one of the emerging variants and what it means.
“The emergence of the XFG variant is part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus’s natural evolution. XFG carries mutations which may enhance its ability to bind to human cells and bypass immune defences. Early reports suggest that the variant has high immune escape potential, but there is no current evidence to indicate increased severity."
Amid rising COVID-19 cases and concerns over the new XFG variant, Dr Bhargava assured about India’s diagnostic infrastructure. He said, "However, as the virus adapts, so has India’s diagnostic infrastructure adapted since the very first wave. RT-PCR remains the cornerstone of COVID-19 diagnostics, and the widespread deployment of rapid molecular platforms like Truenat puts India in a strong position to detect and contain emerging variants swiftly, even in remote and resource-limited settings. Point-of-care testing played a crucial role during the pandemic then, and it continues to be a frontline tool for detecting emerging variants like XFG. Vigilance is critical now, and do not panic. As we’ve done in the past, we should continue testing when symptomatic, masking in crowded spaces, and staying up to date with vaccinations.”
Daily wellness schedule for COVID-19 preparedness
Now that you are aware of the emerging XFG variant and what it means, let's focus on staying healthy and building immunity. Dr Bharesh Dedhia, Consultant, Intensive Care at P.D. Hinduja Hospital and MRC, Khar, shared a guide for a daily wellness routine:
Morning routine
- Wake up and hydrate: Warm water or a herbal tea for immunity.
- Meditation and deep breathing (5-10 min): To destress and enhance lung function.
- Light exercise (15- 30min): Some yoga, stretching or a gentle stroll.
- Healthy meal: Try to eat immunity-fuelling food (vitamin C, zinc, proteins.)
Mid-Morning
- Work/ study with breaks: May follow the 20-20-20 rule (look 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes.)
- Clean your space: Sanitise your workspace (keyboard, phone, desk.)
- Healthy snack: An apple, cashews or some plain yoghurt are good options.
Afternoon
- Healthy lunch: Lean protein, vegetables and whole grain.
- Short walk (if feasible) – Soak in sunlight for Vitamin D (or consider taking supplements if you don’t get enough).
- Relaxation time: Listen to music, read, or take a power nap
Evening
- Stay active: Home workouts, dancing, or resistance exercises at home or in a gymnasium.
- Hydrate and herbal immunity boosters: Ginger tea, turmeric milk, or warm lemon water.
- Digital detox (30 min): Reduce screen time to lower stress.
Night
- Light dinner: Avoid heavy meals; include probiotics (curd, fermented foods).
- Family/ social time (virtual if needed): Stay connected with loved ones.
- Hygiene routine: Wash hands thoroughly, disinfect high-touch surfaces.
- Wind down: Can keep a daily journal, be grateful for the good things in your life, or do light reading.
- Target sleeping by 10 pm: Aim for 7-8 hours to strengthen immunity
Additional COVID-19 Precautions:
- Wear a mask in crowded/public places.
- Wash hands frequently (20 seconds with soap).
- Monitor symptoms (fever, cough, fatigue).
- Keep emergency contacts handy
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
